Whether you're planning your nuptials or simply looking for a bit of guidance and inspiration on marriage, these beautiful Bible verses about love and marriage will serve as a sentimental reminder of the bond between husband and wife. If you are looking to incorporate scripture into your wedding day, these marriage bible verses are great to read during the ceremony, use on your invitations, display on signs at the reception, and more. On the other hand, if your wedding day has come and gone, these bible verses about love and marriage are great to share with your spouse in cards, to use as social media captions, and you may even want to share them with other couples in your life for encouragement.



In addition to popular wedding verses that make an appearance in this list, there are also other more abstract scriptures as well. Use these best Bible verses for marriage to declare the happiness, joy, and appreciation you feel toward your sweetheart while also relying on your faith. Take a look at some of the most cherished Bible verses about love that you can include in your wedding ceremony and everyday life.