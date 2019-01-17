Beautiful Bible Verses About Love and Marriage
Whether you're planning your nuptials or simply looking for a bit of guidance and inspiration on marriage, these beautiful Bible verses about love and marriage will serve as a sentimental reminder of the bond between husband and wife. If you are looking to incorporate scripture into your wedding day, these marriage bible verses are great to read during the ceremony, use on your invitations, display on signs at the reception, and more. On the other hand, if your wedding day has come and gone, these bible verses about love and marriage are great to share with your spouse in cards, to use as social media captions, and you may even want to share them with other couples in your life for encouragement.
In addition to popular wedding verses that make an appearance in this list, there are also other more abstract scriptures as well. Use these best Bible verses for marriage to declare the happiness, joy, and appreciation you feel toward your sweetheart while also relying on your faith. Take a look at some of the most cherished Bible verses about love that you can include in your wedding ceremony and everyday life.
Bible Verses About Marriage
- Ephesians 5:25-33: Husbands, love your wives, as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her, that he might sanctify her, having cleansed her by the washing of water with the word, so that he might present the church to himself in splendor, without spot or wrinkle or any such thing, that she might be holy and without blemish. In the same way husbands should love their wives as their own bodies. He who loves his wife loves himself. For no one ever hated his own flesh, but nourishes and cherishes it, just as Christ does the church.
- Malachi 2:14-15: But you say, 'Why does he not?' Because the LORD was witness between you and the wife of your youth, to whom you have been faithless, though she is your companion and your wife by covenant.
- Proverbs 3:3-4: Let love and faithfulness never leave you; bind them around your neck, write them on the tablet of your heart. Then you will win favor and a good name in the sight of God and man.
- Romans 12:10: Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves.
- Genesis 2:18–25: Then the LORD God said, 'It is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him a helper fit for him.' ... So the LORD God caused a deep sleep to fall upon the man, and while he slept took one of his ribs and closed up its place with flesh. And the rib that the LORD God had taken from the man he made into a woman and brought her to the man.
- Isaiah 54:5: For your Maker is your husband, the LORD of hosts is his name; and the Holy One of Israel is your Redeemer, the God of the whole earth he is called.
- Proverbs 30:18-19: There are three things that amaze me—no, four things that I don't understand: how an eagle glides through the sky, how a snake slithers on a rock, how a ship navigates the ocean, how a man loves a woman.
- Ruth 1:16-17: Entreat me not to leave you, Or to turn back from following after you; For wherever you go, I will go; And wherever you lodge, I will lodge; Your people shall be my people, And your God, my God. Where you die, I will die, And there will I be buried. The Lord do so to me, and more also, If anything but death parts you and me.
- 1 John 4:12: No one has ever seen God; but if we love one another, God lives in us and his love is made complete in us.
- Hebrews 10:24-25: And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another—and all the more as you see the Day approaching.
- 1 Peter 4:8: Most important of all, continue to show deep love for each other, for love covers a multitude of sins.
- Ephesians 4:32: Be kind to each other, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, just as God through Christ has forgiven you.
- 1 Peter 3:7: In the same way, you husbands must give honor to your wives. Treat your wife with understanding as you live together. She may be weaker than you are, but she is your equal partner in God's gift of new life. Treat her as you should so your prayers will not be hindered.
- Ecclesiastes 4:9: Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor: If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up. Also, if two lie down together, they will keep warm. But how can one keep warm alone?
- Ephesians 4:2-3: With all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love, eager to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace.
- Song of Solomon 8:6-7: Set me as a seal upon your heart, as a seal upon your arm, for love is strong as death, jealousy is fierce as the grave. Its flashes are flashes of fire, the very flame of the LORD. Many waters cannot quench love, neither can floods drown it. If a man offered for love all the wealth of his house, he would be utterly despised.
- Genesis 1:27-28: So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them. And God blessed them. And God said to them, 'Be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth and subdue it and have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the heavens and over every living thing that moves on the earth.
- Ephesians 5:25: For husbands, this means love your wives, just as Christ loved the church. He gave up his life for her.
- Ecclesiastes 4:12: Though one may be overpowered, two can defend themselves. A cord of three strands is not quickly broken.
- Genesis 2:24: Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh.
- Romans 13:8: Owe no one anything, except to love each other, for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law.
- 1 Corinthians 13:4-5: Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs.
- Song of Solomon 8:7: Many waters cannot quench love; rivers cannot wash it away. If one were to give all the wealth of his house for love, it would be utterly scorned.
- 1 Corinthians 13:2: If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have a faith that can move mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing.
- Psalm 143:8: Let the morning bring me word of your unfailing love, for I have put my trust in you. Show me the way I should go, for to you I entrust my life.
- 1 John 4:16: And so we know and rely on the love God has for us. God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them.
- Song of Solomon 4:9: You have captivated my heart, my sister, my bride; you have captivated my heart with one glance of your eyes, with one jewel of your necklace.
- Ephesians 5:33: However, each one of you also must love his wife as he loves himself, and the wife must respect her husband.
- Proverbs 18:22: He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord.
- 1 Thessalonians 5:11: Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.
- Matthew 19:4-6: "Haven't you read," he replied, "that at the beginning the Creator 'made them male and female,' and said, 'For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh' So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate."
Bible Verses About Love
- Proverbs 10:12: Hatred stirs up conflict, but love covers over all wrongs.
- John 3:16: For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.
- Song of Solomon 2:16: I am my beloved's, and my beloved is mine.
- Song of Solomon 3:4: I have found the one whom my soul loves.
- John 15:12: My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you.
- Corinthians 16:14: Do everything in love.
- 1 Peter 4:8: Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins.
- Ephesians 5:21: Submit to one another out of reverence for Christ.
- 1 John 4:8: Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.
- Corinthians 13:13: And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.
- Romans 12:9: Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good.
- Colossians 3:14: And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity.
- Luke 6:31: Do to others as you would have them do to you.
- Mark 10:9: Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate.
- Proverbs 31:10: Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies.
- Proverbs 17:17: A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for adversity.
- Ephesians 4:2: Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love.
- Jude 1:2: Mercy, peace and love be yours in abundance.
- 1 John 4: 7: Dear friends, let us love one another, for love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God.