Powerful Bible Verses About Friendship
True friendship is one of the sweetest things in life. Friends are chosen family; they cheer us on through discouraging seasons, celebrate with us on joyous occasions, and lift our heads and hearts like no one else can. Life's special moments are made brighter by the presence of our dearest friends. Whether you're looking for advice on strengthening your current friendships or simply seeking guidance for developing new ones, these Bible verses about friendship are sure to push you in the right direction. The Bible offers life-changing wisdom surrounding the topic of prayer for a friend. It teaches readers to carry each other's burdens through challenging situations, to always choose love and patience even when faced with adversity, and to treat others how we would hope to be treated. No matter if your friends are near or far, these encouraging Bible verses will help you feel connected with them in a new way.
Bible Verses on Being a Good Friend
We all know a good friend when we see it—they are caring, generous, and don't pass judgment every time you stumble. The love and support they provide are immeasurable. These Bible verses remind us what being a good friend is all about.
- "Do to others as you would have them do to you." —Luke 6:31
- "Therefore, as God's chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity." —Colossians 3:12-14
- "Brothers and sisters, do not slander one another. Anyone who speaks against a brother or sister or judges them speaks against the law and judges it. When you judge the law, you are not keeping it, but sitting in judgment on it." —James 4:11
- "My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends. You are my friends if you do what I command. I no longer call you servants, because a servant does not know his master's business. Instead, I have called you friends, for everything that I learned from my Father I have made known to you." —John 15:12-15
- "Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves." —Philippians 2:3
- "Carry each other's burdens, and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ." —Galatians 6:2
- "A perverse person stirs up conflict, and a gossip separates close friends." —Proverbs 16:28
- "Dear friends, since God loved us that much, we surely ought to love each other." —1 John 4:11
- "Anyone who withholds kindness from a friend forsakes the fear of the Almighty." —Job 6:14
- "My intercessor is my friend as my eyes pour out tears to God; on behalf of a man he pleads with God as one pleads for a friend." —Job 16:20-21
- "Therefore encourage one another and build one another up, just as you are doing." —1 Thessalonians 5:11
- "Above all, keep loving one another earnestly, since love covers a multitude of sins. Show hospitality to one another without grumbling. As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God's varied grace." —1 Peter 4:8-10
- "One who forgives an affront fosters friendship, but one who dwells on disputes will alienate a friend." —Proverbs 17:9
Bible Verses on the Value of Friendship
A good friend is worth more than gold. They celebrate our successes and show up whenever we face adversity. Share one of these heartfelt verses with a friend to let them know how much they mean in your life.
- "Listen to advice and accept discipline, and at the end you will be counted among the wise." —Proverbs 19:20
- "A friend loveth at all times, and a brother is born for adversity." —Proverbs 17:17
- "Two people are better off than one, for they can help each other succeed. If one person falls, the other can reach out and help. But someone who falls alone is in real trouble. Likewise, two people lying close together can keep each other warm. But how can one be warm alone? A person standing alone can be attacked and defeated, but two can stand back-to-back and conquer. Three are even better, for a triple-braided cord is not easily broken." —Ecclesiastes 4:9-12
- "Iron sharpens iron, and one man sharpens another." —Proverbs 27:17
- "When Job prayed for his friends, the LORD restored his fortunes, giving him twice as much as before!" —Job 42:10
- "Here's the lesson: Use your worldly resources to benefit others and make friends. Then, when your earthly possessions are gone, they will welcome you to an eternal home." —Luke 16:9
- "Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends." —John 15:13
- "If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up." —Ecclesiastes 4:10
- "Perfume and incense bring joy to the heart, and the pleasantness of a friend springs from their heartfelt advice." —Proverbs 27:9
Bible Verses on Choosing the Right Friends
Most of us have someone who has made a difference in our lives. When deciding which path to take, a true friend can help guide us in the right direction. The people we can count on are truly irreplaceable, something that these Bible verses emphasize.
- "The righteous choose their friends carefully, but the way of the wicked leads them astray." —Proverbs 12:26
- "Do not make friends with a hot-tempered person, do not associate with one easily angered, or you may learn their ways and get yourself ensnared." —Proverbs 22:24-25
- "Do not be misled: Bad company corrupts good character." —1 Corinthians 15:33
- "Walk with the wise and become wise, for a companion of fools suffers harm." —Proverbs 13:20
- "Better is open rebuke than hidden love. Wounds from a friend can be trusted, but an enemy multiplies kisses." —Proverbs 27:5-6
- "One who has unreliable friends soon comes to ruin, but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother." —Proverbs 18:24