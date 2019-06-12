Powerful Bible Verses About Friendship

True friendship is one of the sweetest things in life. Friends are chosen family; they cheer us on through discouraging seasons, celebrate with us on joyous occasions, and lift our heads and hearts like no one else can. Life's special moments are made brighter by the presence of our dearest friends. Whether you're looking for advice on strengthening your current friendships or simply seeking guidance for developing new ones, these Bible verses about friendship are sure to push you in the right direction. The Bible offers life-changing wisdom surrounding the topic of prayer for a friend. It teaches readers to carry each other's burdens through challenging situations, to always choose love and patience even when faced with adversity, and to treat others how we would hope to be treated. No matter if your friends are near or far, these encouraging Bible verses will help you feel connected with them in a new way.