10 Best Southern Movies & TV Shows on Netflix
Grab the popcorn.
Forrest Gump
This quintessentially Southern film won 6 Academy Awards in 1995, and it continues to be one of the best moves on Netflix.
Hart of Dixie
Southern life astonishes hotshot New York doctor, Zoe Hart, as she moves to Alabama to take over a private practice. Dramatic, surprising, and energetic, this series is sure to keep you entertained.
Friday Night Lights
Bet we have a few Tami Taylor fans out there. This series centers on family, faith, and football in the small town of Dillon, Texas. "Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose!"
One Tree Hill
Set in the small and fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina, this series follows the lives of a close-knit group of friends who help each other through the difficulties of growing up.
To Kill A Mockingbird
You can't make a list of the best movies on Netflix without including the classic Southern film, To Kill A Mockingbird. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Harper Lee, the film follows the happenings of one family living in small town Alabama.
The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead depicts the daily horrors of a group of survivors living after the destruction of a zombie apocalypse. Set in Georgia, this series is packed with excitement, pressure, and surprises.
El Dorado
This popular John Wayne film is often considered one of the most beloved Westerns of all time. Complete with cowboys and gunfights, the 1967 film is a classic tale of good verses evil.
House of Cards
The Netflix original series offers a glimpse into the corruption and greed of American politics. House of Cards follows the life of South Carolina natives, Francis and Claire Underwood, as they do whatever it takes to climb the political ranks in Washington D.C.
Safe Haven
Set in a small town on the coast of North Carolina, this thrilling movie follows the life of Kate Feldman, who finds love as she's attempting to escape her dark past. After all, who doesn't love a Nicholas Sparks' film every now and again?
Bloodline
Based in the Florida Keys, Bloodline tells the story of a hardworking American family dealing with the daunting secrets of their past.