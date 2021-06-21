The 10 Best Nature Documentaries To Stream Now
A closer look at life on Earth is just a click away.
The best nature documentaries invite us to take a closer look and to think about the world around us from a new perspective. There are nature films available to stream all around the web, and we've rounded up a few here that we think are perfect for your next movie night. They'll take you to the bottom of the ocean and the tops of tropical trees. They'll send you into the complex worlds of fungi and coral. They'll take you on a trip around the world with Sir David Attenborough. Ready to embark? Press play and get ready to travel-these documentaries will transport you.
1. Life in Color with David Attenborough (2021)
(Netflix) This 3-part docuseries from legendary broadcaster and natural historian David Attenborough explores the importance of color in the lives of many species. Watch it.
2. David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (2020)
(Netflix) A 2020 documentary narrated by David Attenborough, this film laces together a first-hand account of his life and career along with an emphasis on addressing climate change and habitat loss. Watch it.
3. Chasing Coral (2017)
(Netflix) This film-festival favorite is an exploration beneath the seas and follows a team of divers, photographers, and scientists as they trace the disappearance of coral reefs around the world. Watch it.
4. My Octopus Teacher (2020)
(Netflix) When it was released, this film captivated audiences with the story of a filmmaker who encounters an octopus while free-diving near Cape Town, South Africa over the course of a year. Watch it.
5. The March of the Penguins (2005)
(Prime) This 2005 documentary is still a must-watch for, well, everyone. It takes a closer look at the lives and life cycles of penguins in the Antarctic. Watch it.
6. Fantastic Fungi (2019)
(Prime) The magical world of fungi and their multi-billion-year-old history is the subject of this fascinating documentary from Louis Schwartzberg. Watch it.
7. Tiny Creatures (2020)
(Netflix) An unforgettable watch, this nature series explores the big worlds of tiny creatures as they find ways to survive at the bottom of the food chain. Watch it.
8. Dancing with the Birds (2019)
(Netflix) This vibrant 2019 documentary is narrated by Stephen Fry and celebrates the showy courtship displays of birds of paradise. Watch it.
9. Our Planet (2019)
(Netflix) Our Planet is an Emmy-winning documentary series exploring conservation, plants, animals, and habitats across the globe. Watch it.
10. Hummingbirds (2013)
(Prime) This 2013 documentary, which is narrated by David Attenborough, examines the wild world of the tiny, quick-flying birds you know and love. Watch it.
What nature documentaries have you seen lately? What's your favorite genre of film to watch with your family?