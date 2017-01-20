Our Favorite Names for a Mother-in-Law

After the wedding, your mother-in-law becomes the newest member of your extended family, and it's time to get to know her. What do you call her? They always say that when you marry, you marry the family, and we have a few cute ideas for what to call your brand-new mother-in-law. When she visits, you don't want to stumble over her name, so talk to her and decide how you'll refer to her. It's a small thing, but it makes a big difference. Will you identify her by her last name? First name? Another name entirely? Whether Mrs. Jones, Nina, or Nana, we have a few ideas for you. Your mother-in-law could very well become your new best friend. After the I-dos are all said and done, here are our favorite names for mothers-in-law.