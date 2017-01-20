Our Favorite Names for a Mother-in-Law
After the wedding, your mother-in-law becomes the newest member of your extended family, and it's time to get to know her. What do you call her? They always say that when you marry, you marry the family, and we have a few cute ideas for what to call your brand-new mother-in-law. When she visits, you don't want to stumble over her name, so talk to her and decide how you'll refer to her. It's a small thing, but it makes a big difference. Will you identify her by her last name? First name? Another name entirely? Whether Mrs. Jones, Nina, or Nana, we have a few ideas for you. Your mother-in-law could very well become your new best friend. After the I-dos are all said and done, here are our favorite names for mothers-in-law.
Keeping Things Formal
Classic and elegant. If your relationship is more formal, calling her by her last name might be perfect.
Keeping Things Casual
It's great to get on a first-name basis with your mother-in-law. Calling your MIL by her first name is a popular way to go, and most daughters-in-law and sons-in-law do it…until the kids come along with a grandma name. When that happens, Gam-Gam is Gam-Gam forevermore.
Staying In-between
A blend of formal and informal, this mother-in-law name shows deference but also keeps things casual. Adding "Miss" is as Southern as can be.
Staying Merry
Add her first initial to Mama, and you have a ready-made nickname. Mama T, or B, or G, is both light-hearted and affectionate.
Keeping Things Easy
Keep it easy but not quite so informal. Add her first name to Mama, and it is too catchy for its own good.
Sticking with Tradition
Mimi is a classic. It's also a very popular nickname for grandma that can be used the next generation, too.
Keeping Things Southern
Perhaps the most reverent of mother-in-law names, a Big Mama is the most Southern of hostesses, and a darn good cook to boot.
Staying Undercover
Give your mother-in-law her own code name by calling her M.I.L, and add a little James Bond/secret agent flavor to your phone calls and emails.
Keeping it Witty
A little anecdote: I once knew a son-in-law who called his mother-in-law MeMaw because he knew how much she hated it and liked to give her a little good-natured ribbing. But MeMaw is a long accepted nickname used for grandmas around the South.
Keeping it Efficient
A variant of Nana, Nan is in between affectionate and practical. Both nicknames have British origins.
Thinking Long Term
If you have kids, you'll end up calling your mother-in-law by her anointed grandmother name—Grandma, Gams, GiGi, MawMaw, or Grams—she'll love it.
Having Fun
Affectionate and sweet, a Meme is always there for you. This one comes from Mémé, a French moniker for grandma.
Keeping it Short and Sweet
How easy is this one? Can't you just hear yourself calling Ma on the phone for advice?
Staying Classic and Respectful
When your mother-in-law becomes "Mom," you'll know you've hit a new level of friendship. This one truly embraces tying the knot.
Giving Her Swag
Moms is for the most casual and cool of MILs. And Moms will tell it straight when you talk to her.
Respecting Royalty
Queen Mother means business. Using this nickname is a slightly cheeky way to acknowledge the matriarch of the family.
Keeping it Sweet
She's sweet as sugar and you want to let her know. And maybe you love whatever she's baking in the oven, too.
Keeping it in the Kitchen
For the mother-in-laws who are legendary for their oatmeal raisin cookie recipe. Cookie is the darling of the family and someone you can always count on for a comforting hug.
Keeping it Dignified
Let's be honest, this is what she really wants anyway. But make sure you say this one with affection and your tongue firmly in your cheek.