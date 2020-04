50 Musicals Everyone Should See in Their Lifetime

A list of must-see musicals is destined to be long. Broadway has quite the history, and when considering the classic and destined-to-be-classic, there are far too many shows to name. But it sure is fun to try, so here we have a not-quite-exhaustive list of some of the best musicals ever: musicals you’re destined to fall for, musicals with original Broadway cast recordings you’ll want to keep on repeat, and musicals everyone should see at least once. We have the classics, seminal productions in Broadway history. We have new shows that are claiming their places in the musical theater canon. We have Off- and Off-Off-Broadway smashes, musicals that ran for decades just a few blocks from the Great White Way. A few are set in the South . We have West End dazzlers, concert favorites, and shows that introduced the musical standards we still hum. With music and lyrics by the likes of Stephen Sondheim, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anaïs Mitchell, what are you waiting for? Book a ticket, and enjoy the show. Musical theater fans, this one's for you.