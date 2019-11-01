50 Musicals Everyone Should See in Their Lifetime
A Chorus Line
This 1975 musical, with music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Edward Kleban, is set on a Broadway stage where dancers are auditioning to be in the titular chorus line.
Start with: “I Hope I Get It,” “What I Did for Love”
A Little Night Music
An oft-performed musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, A Little Night Music is based on the Ingmar Bergman film Smiles of a Summer Night and premiered on Broadway in 1973.
Start with: “A Weekend in the Country,” “Send in the Clowns”
Aida
This epic rock musical with music and lyrics by Elton John and Tim Rice is based on the Verdi opera of the same name. It opened on Broadway in 2000 and subsequently won four Tony Awards, including Best Original Score.
Start with: “The Past Is Another Land,” “Elaborate Lives,” “Written in the Stars”
Anything Goes
Anything Goes, with music and lyrics by Cole Porter, premiered on Broadway in 1934 and is set on an ocean liner journey from New York to London.
Start with: “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “Anything Goes”
Cabaret
This 1966 musical has music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb and is set in a cabaret in Berlin, Germany, in 1931. The original Broadway production was nominated for eleven Tony Awards and won eight, including Best Musical.
Start with: “Willkommen,” “Cabaret”
Candide
Candide, an operetta composed by Leonard Bernstein and inspired by the Voltaire novella of the same name, premiered on Broadway in 1956 and has since had revivals and concert stagings in theatres across the globe.
Start with: “Glitter and Be Gay,” “Make Our Garden Grow”
Carousel
Carousel, the second musical produced from the legendary musical theatre partnership of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, is a romance set on the coast of Maine. It opened on Broadway in 1945 and was most recently revived on Broadway in 2018.
Start with: “If I Loved You,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone”
Cats
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s adaptation of T.S. Eliot’s whimsical poetry collection Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats premiered in London in 1981 with a run that lasted for 21 years. The first Broadway production opened in 1982 and ran for 18 years.
Start with: “Prologue: Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats,” “Memory”
Chicago
This satirical Kander and Ebb musical opened on Broadway in 1975 and is the second-longest-running show to have opened on Broadway. It’s based on a 1926 play by a crime reporter named Maurine Dallas Watkins.
Start with: “All That Jazz,” “Cell Block Tango”
The Color Purple
The Color Purple, a musical with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray and a book by Marsha Norman, opened on Broadway in 2005 and is based on the Alice Walker novel of the same name. The most recent Broadway revival won two Tony Awards: Best Revival and Best Actress in a Musical for Cynthia Erivo.
Start with: “The Color Purple,” “I’m Here”
Company
Stephen Sondheim’s musical comedy Company opened on Broadway in 1970 and was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards the next year. It’s made up of a series of short scenes linked by the birthday of the central character, Robert.
Start with: “The Little Things You Do Together,” “Ladies Who Lunch,” “Being Alive”
Dreamgirls
The 1981 musical Dreamgirls follows the journey of a trio, The Dreams, as they find success in the music industry. The original Broadway production was nominated for thirteen Tony Awards and won six.
Start with: “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” “One Night Only”
Evita
With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Evita tells the story of the extraordinary Argentinian figure Eva Perón. The show began as a concept album in 1976 and subsequently opened on Broadway and the West End, where it has been revived numerous times.
Start with: “Buenos Aires,” “Another Suitcase in Another Hall”
The Fantasticks
This 1960 musical about scheming families is based on the play Les Romanesques by Edmond Rostand. The show’s original Off-Broadway production ran for 42 years and has music by Harvey Schmidt and a book and lyrics by Tom Jones.
Start with: “Try to Remember,” “Soon It’s Gonna Rain”
Fiddler on the Roof
Fiddler on the Roof opened on Broadway in 1964 with music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and a book by Joseph Stein. That production was the first musical run on Broadway to surpass 3,000 performances; it also won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
Start with: “Miracle of Miracles,” “Sunrise, Sunset”
Guys and Dolls
Frank Loesser wrote the music and lyrics for this comedic musical that's set in New York City and based on short stories about gangsters and gamblers in the 20s and 30s. The first production opened on Broadway in 1950 and won the Tony Award for Best Musical.
Start with: “If I Were a Bell,” “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat”
Gypsy
A much-revived musical with music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents, this show is based on a memoir by burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee. It opened on Broadway in 1959 and has had four Broadway revivals so far.
Start with: “Some People,” “Everything’s Coming Up Roses”
Hadestown
Hadestown is a poetic refiguring of ancient Greek myths that tells the stories of Orpheus, Eurydice, Hades, and Persephone. It has music, lyrics, and book by Anaïs Mitchell and opened on Broadway in 2019 after many iterations, including a concept album and a run at London’s National Theatre. It was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won eight, including Best Musical.
Start with: “Way Down Hadestown,” “Wait for Me”
Hamilton
This Broadway smash tells the story of the life of U.S. founding father and Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton. It has music, lyrics, and book by Lin-Manuel Miranda and is based on the 2004 biography of the same name by Ron Chernow.
Start with: “Alexander Hamilton,” “The Room Where It Happens”
Hello, Dolly!
Hello, Dolly! has been a hit on stage and on screen. It has music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and is based on Thornton Wilder’s play The Matchmakers. The show won the 1964 Tony for Best Musical and has had four Broadway revivals in the intervening years.
Start with: “Before The Parade Passes By,” “Hello, Dolly!”
In the Heights
This musical—with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes—is set in Washington Heights and opened on Broadway in 2008. It won the Tony Award for Best Musical and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
Start with: “In the Heights,” “Sunrise,” “When the Sun Goes Down”
Into the Woods
Stephen Sondheim’s retelling of classic fairy tales also explores the consequences of those tales and the wishes that prompted them. Into the Woods opened on Broadway in 1987 and has since been revived, performed in concert stagings, and adapted into a feature film.
Start with: “Into the Woods,” “Giants in the Sky,” “Agony,” “Moments in the Woods,” “Children Will Listen”
Kiss Me, Kate
This musical is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shew. It has music and lyrics by Cole Porter and first opened on Broadway in 1948, where it won the Tony Award for Best Musical. The most recent Broadway revival was in 2019.
Start with: “Wunderbar,” “So in Love,” “Too Darn Hot”
La Cage aux Folles
Music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and a book by Harvey Fierstein tell a story based on Jean Poiret’s 1973 French play La Cage aux Folles, which also inspired the 1978 comedy of the same name as well as the 1996 film The Birdcage. The show opened on Broadway in 1983 and won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
Start with: “La Cage aux Folles,” “I Am What I Am”
The Last 5 Years
This Jason Robert Brown musical is told in opposing chronologies and tells the story of a relationship over the course of five years. It opened in Chicago in 2001 and Off-Broadway the next year, and it has been produced around the world in the years since.
Start with: “Still Hurting,” “Goodbye Until Tomorrow/I Could Never Rescue You”
Les Misérables
Also known as “Les Mis,” this popular musical by Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil is based on Victor Hugo’s novel of the same name. It won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 1987 and has been produced in 42 countries and translated into 21 languages.
Start with: “I Dreamed a Dream,” “One Day More”
The Lion King
Elton John and Tim Rice brought this Disney classic to Broadway, where it opened in 1997. The long-running production is directed by Julie Taymor and is noted for its striking costumes and high-flying puppetry.
Start with: “They Live in You,” “Shadowland”
Little Shop of Horrors
This popular musical has music by Alan Menken and a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman. It’s based on the 1960 comedy The Little Shop of Horrors and premiered Off-Off Broadway and Off-Broadway in 1982 and on Broadway in 2003.
Start with: “Skid Row,” “Suddenly, Seymour”
Mame
This musical is based on Patrick Dennis’ 1955 novel Auntie Mame and opened on Broadway in 1966, where it starred Angela Lansbury and Bea Arthur. The show has music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and is set in New York City during the Great Depression and World War II.
Start with: “Bosom Buddies,” “Open a New Window”
Man of La Mancha
Man of La Mancha opened on Broadway in 1965 and has had four Broadway revivals in the decades since its premiere. The Tony-winning musical is based on Dale Wasserman’s teleplay I, Don Quixote and the novel Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes.
Start with: “Dulcinea,” “The Impossible Dream”
The Music Man
Meredith Willson wrote the music, lyrics, and book for this popular musical, which tells the story of a con man named Howard Hill who poses as a band leader in the Midwestern town of River City. It premiered on Broadway in 1957 and won the Tony for Best Musical the next year.
Start with: “(Ya Got) Trouble,” “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “Till There Was You”
