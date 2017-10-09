15 Movies Every Child Should Watch Before Turning 10
Everyone has those movies they wanted to watch over and over as a kid. These are those movies. The films that you watch during childhood have a special kind of on-screen magic. They become part of kids’ imaginations and make an indelible imprint as those kids grow up. The characters, storylines, and even the quality of light in these films stay with the watcher long after the credits roll. Years—or even decades—later, these classic kids movies are still drawing out memories, offering laughs and a tear or two. They have adventures galore, whether they’re in NYC, Neverland, or a chocolate factory, and they also have lots and lots of heart. Others we love (but—spoiler—that aren’t on this list) are The Secret Garden, Big Hero 6, Moana, James and the Giant Peach, and My Neighbor Totoro, so add them to your to-watch list too. Download these classic children's movies or pop them into the DVD player, and you’re sure to find your 10-and-unders’ new favorite films—and, as a bonus: Parents are sure to love them too. These are great family movies the whole gang can enjoy.
The Princess Bride
This family favorite is one of the most quotable films of all time, and it’s definitely a must-watch for kids of all ages. It’s a fantastical, swashbuckling tale based on the book of the same name by William Goldman.
Annie
Little orphan Annie gets the silver screen treatment in this 1982 classic starring Carol Burnett, Albert Finney, and Aileen Quinn. For a fun update, check out the 2014 contemporary adaptation starring Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, and Quvenzhane Wallis.
Toy Story
Woody, Buzz, and the gang got their start in this animated Pixar classic, about toys that come alive when their families leave the room.
Hook
Steven Spielberg reimagines the Peter Pan story in this vibrant 1991 film starring Robin Williams, Dustin Hoffmann, and Julia Roberts, which whisks watchers off to Neverland alongside Tinker Bell and the Lost Boys.
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
Join Charlie Bucket and Grandpa Joe as they tour Willy Wonka’s infamous chocolate factory alongside unforgettable characters like Augustus Gloop, Veruca Salt, Mike Teavee, Violet Beauregard, and their accompanying unsufferable parents in this classic musical masterpiece.
Matilda
Roald Dahl’s wonderful story about a smart young girl with special powers comes to life in this magical film adaptation starring Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito, and Rhea Perlman.
Spirited Away
From director Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli, this animated classic for older kids follows 10-year-old Chihiro and her adventures in a supernatural amusement park.
Up
78-year-old Carl Fredricksen ties balloons to his house, lifting it and himself away to South America in this Pixar film—but little does he know that there’s a stowaway on board.
Mary Poppins
A change in the winds brings a new nanny to the Banks household in this film, which is set in turn-of-the-century London. Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke star in this vibrant, musical spectacular.
Charlotte’s Web
A young pig named Wilbur and a spider named Charlotte Cavatica become friends in the fun film adaptations (the 1973 animated version and the live-action 2006 version) of E.B. White’s classic novel.
Jumanji
An enchanted board game releases its magic, and subsequent havoc, into a small town when a brother and sister begin playing it in this adventure classic starring Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt, and Kirsten Dunst.
A Little Princess
Based on the story by Frances Hodgson Burnett, this beautiful film follows the life of young Sara Crewe, whose life is turned upside down when her father enrolls her in a boarding school and leaves for World War I.
The NeverEnding Story
A mysterious book comes alive for a young boy named Bastian. He reads about a warrior called Atreyu and a leader known as the Childlike Empress in Fantasia, a land under siege from a dark force called “The Nothing.”
The Lion King
Young lion Simba comes of age and returns to his pride to take his rightful place as king in this beloved animated Disney flick.
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial
When 10-year-old Elliot finds an alien, dubbed E.T., in his family’s toolshed, he embarks on an adventure to return his new friend to outer space.