50 Heart-Pounding Historical Novels to Read Right Now

While actual time travel isn’t always the most appealing prospect, one way we can sate our historical nostalgia is by reading— reading as broadly as possible. These historical novels transport readers across the world and across the centuries. Their pages open to a New York stop on the Underground Railroad, 1940s Dublin, the Kansas frontier in the year 1870, and 1960s Nigeria, for starters. They bring readers into the presence of George Washington during the Revolutionary War, the landscape of Ukraine just after the German invasion of 1941, and the 1866 gold rush that shook New Zealand. From England to Ghana to China and around the world again, the best historical fiction reimagines geographies and time periods long since past, drawing out the magical, the surprising, and the moving in eras that have long captivated our imaginations. Historical fiction novels bring history to life through details richly wrought. They expand our perspectives, putting the past in present tense in order to see it more clearly. These books share stories that are impossible to forget.