Instagram Captions on Friendship
Insta captions are an opportunity to provide a nice touch. Unless you're a foodie who snaps a photo of every meal (#phoneseatfirst), a fashionista who's posting every OOD (Outfit Of the Day), or a photographer who chooses to share your gift with the world, chances are your Instagram is filled with pictures of your friends and family. You've got the perfect picture of you and your best friend—the lighting is beautiful, you're wearing your favorite jeans, the moment is meaningful, the background is on point. And, well, you both look fabulous. But after you get that filter just right, you see the blank caption space looking extremely intimidating. Instead of defaulting to a caption with a few of your most-used emojis, we found some best friend Insta captions for you. If you can't find the words for a caption for pictures with your friends, you've come to the right place. Now that your caption stress is freed, post away!
The Importance of Belonging
Feeling like we belong is priceless. It's essential for our happiness and emotional well-being. When we have friends who help us feel like we belong, it makes us feel less alone and more connected.
- "Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: 'What! You too? I thought I was the only one.'" —C.S. Lewis
- "Friends are the family we choose for ourselves." —Edna Buchman
- "It is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them." —Ralph Waldo Emerson
- "One of the most beautiful qualities of true friendship is to understand and to be understood." —Lucius Annaeus Seneca
- "One friend with whom you have a lot in common is better than three with whom you struggle to find things to talk about." —Mindy Kaling
Despite the Distance
Some friendships are based on proximity and they will not survive long distances or time apart. But true friendships, the best friendships, will last. No matter how far away you may go, a genuine friendship will remain.
- "Nothing makes the earth seem so spacious as to have friends at a distance; they make the latitudes and longitudes." —Henry David Thoreau
- "Good friends are like stars. You don't always see them, but you know that they are always there." —Christy Evans
- "True friends are never apart, maybe in distance but never in heart." —Helen Keller
The Value of Companionship
A good friend offers true companionship. Someone to not only accompany you wherever you may roam, but also in spirit when they cannot physically be there. Their companionship adds value to your life.
- "I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light." —Helen Keller
- "Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down." —Oprah Winfrey
- "It's not what we have in life but who we have in our life that matters." —J.M. Laurence
- "Coffee and friends make the perfect blend." —Unknown
- "Don't walk behind me; I may not lead. Don't walk in front of me; I may not follow. Just walk beside me and be my friend." —Albert Camus
- "My best friend is the one who brings out the best in me." —Henry Ford
- "Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything." —Muhammad Ali
- "Good friends, good books, and a sleepy conscience: this is the ideal life." —Mark Twain
Friends Can Be Our Saving Grace
Life has its ups and downs. Sometimes it can be too much to handle. When things get hard, it's essential to have friends around who will offer their support and council.
- "The best way to mend a broken heart is time and girlfriends." —Gwyneth Paltrow
- "I don't know what I would have done so many times in my life if I hadn't had my girlfriends." —Reese Witherspoon
- "It's the friends you can call up at 4 a.m. that matter." —Marlene Dietrich
- "Some people go to priests; others to poetry; I to my friends." —Virginia Woolf
- "Friends pick us up when we fall down, and if they can't pick us up, they lie down and listen for a while." —Unknown
The Gift of Friendship
Friendship is a gift. And it's important to let our friends know how much they mean to us. Our lives would not be nearly as full without them.
- "There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship." —Thomas Aquinas
- "When I count my blessings, I count you twice." —Bo Lanier
- "A good friend is like a four-leaf clover; hard to find and lucky to have." —Irish Proverb
- "Remember, you don't need a certain number of friends. Just a number of friends you can be certain of." —Rola Mahmoud
- "The heartfelt counsel of a friend is as sweet as perfume and incense." —Proverbs 27:9
- "I wouldn't trade it for anything, never, no. Never. Our friendship is the best present ever." —Tigger