Instagram Captions on Friendship

Insta captions are an opportunity to provide a nice touch. Unless you're a foodie who snaps a photo of every meal (#phoneseatfirst), a fashionista who's posting every OOD (Outfit Of the Day), or a photographer who chooses to share your gift with the world, chances are your Instagram is filled with pictures of your friends and family. You've got the perfect picture of you and your best friend—the lighting is beautiful, you're wearing your favorite jeans, the moment is meaningful, the background is on point. And, well, you both look fabulous. But after you get that filter just right, you see the blank caption space looking extremely intimidating. Instead of defaulting to a caption with a few of your most-used emojis, we found some best friend Insta captions for you. If you can't find the words for a caption for pictures with your friends, you've come to the right place. Now that your caption stress is freed, post away!