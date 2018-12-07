Movies Every Mom And Daughter Should Watch This Christmas

By Southern Living Editors Updated September 04, 2022
Credit: amazon.com

Going home for the holidays? Then you should bookmark this list, which is full of movies you'll love watching with your mom, (and/or your aunts, your grandma, your mom's friends), at Christmastime. You'll need a few ideas, and we have plenty for you. So grab some cozy blankets and hot chocolate, and settle in for a great Christmas film to make you laugh, cry, and wonder at the joy of the season. These Christmas movies are classics old and new, and they all take place during the holiday season. For a family film with zany laughs galore, put on Elf. For a movie with a great soundtrack that you can watch while cooking together, go for A Charlie Brown Christmas. If you're interested in classics, we also have plenty of black-and-white films (some of which are also movie musicals!) from the 1940s that will warm your heart. Happy holidays!

These Holiday Films are Sure to Please

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Credit: amazon.com

Get a fire going, snuggle up on the couch, and watch the Peanuts gang ring in the Christmas season. Simple, perfect, heartwarming. 

To watch: available with a subscription on Appletv+

Almost Christmas

Credit: amazon.com

It's all about family (and their struggles to just get along) in this Christmas film starring Danny Glover and Gabrielle Union.

To watch: $3.99, amazon.com

Christmas in Connecticut

Credit: amazon.com

Barbara Stanwyck stars in this 1945 Christmas comedy about a food writer whose world is turned upside down when she has to host a war hero for Christmas.

To watch: $2.99, amazon.com

Elf

Credit: amazon.com

What's a Christmas movie marathon without a few laughs? This hilarious holiday flick starring Will Ferrell will have you and your mama belly-laughing in no time.

To watch: $3.99, amazon.com

Eloise at Christmastime

Credit: amazon.com

Because no Christmas season is complete without a trip to the Plaza with Eloise.

Included with Prime membership,  amazon.com

Holiday Affair

Credit: amazon.com

Janet Leigh stars in this romantic 1949 film about a young widow and her son, whose lives are interrupted during the holiday season by mom's two suitors.

To watch: $2.99, amazon.com

Holiday Inn

Credit: amazon.com

Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire star in this song-and-dance-filled holiday romp about romantic rivalry and holiday cheer that had its premiere in 1942.

To watch: $3.99, amazon.com

It Happened on 5th Avenue

Credit: amazon.com

An unexpected holiday tangle arises when hobo Aloysius T. McKeever and his friends move into a mansion on 5th Avenue in this 1947 Christmas caper.

To watch: $2.99, amazon.com

Last Christmas

Credit: amazon.com

Based on the George Michael song of the same name, follow the journey of a woman who meets a mysterious stranger over the holiday season. 

To watch: $3.99, amazon.com

It's a Wonderful Life

Credit: amazon.com

The 1946 Christmas classic staring James Stewart is a must-watch with mom come December. Is it even possible to stay dry-eyed during the final scene? 

To watch: free with Prime membership amazon.com

Last Holiday

Credit: amazon.com

Queen Latifah stars in this comedy about a woman who, upon being told she has a terminal illness, takes a solo vacation to Europe.

To watch: $3.99, amazon.com

Miracle on 34th Street

Credit: IMDB

This surprisingly modern movie from 1947 has a timeless lesson: surrender to the magic of the season and childlike wonder, and great things just might happen. 

To watch: $3.99, amazon.com

Love Actually

Credit: amazon.com

Love, actually, is all around in this Christmas film of many interweaving plots.

To watch: $3.99, amazon.com

Meet Me in St. Louis

Credit: amazon.com

Next-door neighbors fall in love in this 1944 classic starring Judy Garland—it's the film that brought us Garland's memorable rendition of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

To watch: $3.99, amazon.com

Scrooged

Credit: amazon.com

Bill Murray stars in this 1988 retelling of A Christmas Carol, which sees Murray visited by three spirits on Christmas Eve.

To watch: $3.99, amazon.com

The Apartment

Credit: amazon.com

This 1960 Billy Wilder-directed film stars Shirley MacLaine and Jack Lemmon and takes place during the holiday season with office parties aplenty.

To watch: $3.99, amazon.com

The Bishop's Wife

Credit: amazon.com

Cary Grant and Loretta Young star in this 1947 film about a Christmastime visit. The visitor? Dudley the angel, aka Cary Grant.

To watch: $2.99, amazon.com

The Family Stone

Credit: amazon.com

Destined to be a Christmas classic for years to come, The Family Stone explores the ups and downs of coming home for the holidays.

To watch: $3.99, amazon.com

The Holiday

Credit: amazon.com

Swapping homes for the holidays might just change lives in this re-watchable Nancy Meyers film starring Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz.

To watch: $3.99, amazon.com

The Preacher's Wife

Credit: amazon.com

Denzel Washington, Whitney Houston, and Courtney B. Vance star in this Penny Marshall-directed remake of the 1947 Christmastime classic The Bishop's Wife.

To watch: $3.99, amazon.com

The Shop Around the Corner

Credit: amazon.com

Margaret Sullivan and James Stewart are destined to fall in love in this romantic 1940 drama set in Budapest, Hungary, at Christmastime.

To watch: $2.99, amazon.com

White Christmas

Credit: amazon.com

Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen star in Irving Berlin's White Christmas, a charming 1954 movie musical about two performing pairs.

To watch: $3.99, amazon.com

