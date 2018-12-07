Movies Every Mom And Daughter Should Watch This Christmas
Going home for the holidays? Then you should bookmark this list, which is full of movies you'll love watching with your mom, (and/or your aunts, your grandma, your mom's friends), at Christmastime. You'll need a few ideas, and we have plenty for you. So grab some cozy blankets and hot chocolate, and settle in for a great Christmas film to make you laugh, cry, and wonder at the joy of the season. These Christmas movies are classics old and new, and they all take place during the holiday season. For a family film with zany laughs galore, put on Elf. For a movie with a great soundtrack that you can watch while cooking together, go for A Charlie Brown Christmas. If you're interested in classics, we also have plenty of black-and-white films (some of which are also movie musicals!) from the 1940s that will warm your heart. Happy holidays!
These Holiday Films are Sure to Please
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Get a fire going, snuggle up on the couch, and watch the Peanuts gang ring in the Christmas season. Simple, perfect, heartwarming.
To watch: available with a subscription on Appletv+
Almost Christmas
It's all about family (and their struggles to just get along) in this Christmas film starring Danny Glover and Gabrielle Union.
To watch: $3.99, amazon.com
Christmas in Connecticut
Barbara Stanwyck stars in this 1945 Christmas comedy about a food writer whose world is turned upside down when she has to host a war hero for Christmas.
To watch: $2.99, amazon.com
Elf
What's a Christmas movie marathon without a few laughs? This hilarious holiday flick starring Will Ferrell will have you and your mama belly-laughing in no time.
To watch: $3.99, amazon.com
Eloise at Christmastime
Because no Christmas season is complete without a trip to the Plaza with Eloise.
Included with Prime membership, amazon.com
Holiday Affair
Janet Leigh stars in this romantic 1949 film about a young widow and her son, whose lives are interrupted during the holiday season by mom's two suitors.
To watch: $2.99, amazon.com
Holiday Inn
Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire star in this song-and-dance-filled holiday romp about romantic rivalry and holiday cheer that had its premiere in 1942.
To watch: $3.99, amazon.com
It Happened on 5th Avenue
An unexpected holiday tangle arises when hobo Aloysius T. McKeever and his friends move into a mansion on 5th Avenue in this 1947 Christmas caper.
To watch: $2.99, amazon.com
Last Christmas
Based on the George Michael song of the same name, follow the journey of a woman who meets a mysterious stranger over the holiday season.
To watch: $3.99, amazon.com
It's a Wonderful Life
The 1946 Christmas classic staring James Stewart is a must-watch with mom come December. Is it even possible to stay dry-eyed during the final scene?
To watch: free with Prime membership amazon.com
Last Holiday
Queen Latifah stars in this comedy about a woman who, upon being told she has a terminal illness, takes a solo vacation to Europe.
To watch: $3.99, amazon.com
Miracle on 34th Street
This surprisingly modern movie from 1947 has a timeless lesson: surrender to the magic of the season and childlike wonder, and great things just might happen.
To watch: $3.99, amazon.com
Love Actually
Love, actually, is all around in this Christmas film of many interweaving plots.
To watch: $3.99, amazon.com
Meet Me in St. Louis
Next-door neighbors fall in love in this 1944 classic starring Judy Garland—it's the film that brought us Garland's memorable rendition of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."
To watch: $3.99, amazon.com
Scrooged
Bill Murray stars in this 1988 retelling of A Christmas Carol, which sees Murray visited by three spirits on Christmas Eve.
To watch: $3.99, amazon.com
The Apartment
This 1960 Billy Wilder-directed film stars Shirley MacLaine and Jack Lemmon and takes place during the holiday season with office parties aplenty.
To watch: $3.99, amazon.com
The Bishop's Wife
Cary Grant and Loretta Young star in this 1947 film about a Christmastime visit. The visitor? Dudley the angel, aka Cary Grant.
To watch: $2.99, amazon.com
The Family Stone
Destined to be a Christmas classic for years to come, The Family Stone explores the ups and downs of coming home for the holidays.
To watch: $3.99, amazon.com
The Holiday
Swapping homes for the holidays might just change lives in this re-watchable Nancy Meyers film starring Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz.
To watch: $3.99, amazon.com
The Preacher's Wife
Denzel Washington, Whitney Houston, and Courtney B. Vance star in this Penny Marshall-directed remake of the 1947 Christmastime classic The Bishop's Wife.
To watch: $3.99, amazon.com
The Shop Around the Corner
Margaret Sullivan and James Stewart are destined to fall in love in this romantic 1940 drama set in Budapest, Hungary, at Christmastime.
To watch: $2.99, amazon.com
White Christmas
Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen star in Irving Berlin's White Christmas, a charming 1954 movie musical about two performing pairs.
To watch: $3.99, amazon.com