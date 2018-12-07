Movies Every Mom And Daughter Should Watch This Christmas

Going home for the holidays? Then you should bookmark this list, which is full of movies you'll love watching with your mom, (and/or your aunts, your grandma, your mom's friends), at Christmastime. You'll need a few ideas, and we have plenty for you. So grab some cozy blankets and hot chocolate, and settle in for a great Christmas film to make you laugh, cry, and wonder at the joy of the season. These Christmas movies are classics old and new, and they all take place during the holiday season. For a family film with zany laughs galore, put on Elf. For a movie with a great soundtrack that you can watch while cooking together, go for A Charlie Brown Christmas. If you're interested in classics, we also have plenty of black-and-white films (some of which are also movie musicals!) from the 1940s that will warm your heart. Happy holidays!