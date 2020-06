50 Books from the Past 50 Years Everyone Should Read at Least Once

Fifty contemporary classics everyone should read at least once—only 50? There are hundreds we could include, and if we did, this list would truly go on and on. That’s why we’re sticking with the heavy hitters, the dazzlers that have won over discerning readers across the globe since they first hit the shelves. Give yourself an education in contemporary literature (or the last 50 years of it, at least) with this handy list of great books published since 1967. These stories will enchant you, challenge you, and surprise you (for starters). Everyone should give these books a go, because these exciting, beautifully crafted novels and short story collections are currently cementing their places in the contemporary canon. On this list, we have Pulitzer Prize winners, National Book Award winners, Man Booker Prize winners, and plenty of other great books that have distinguished themselves as must-reads in the years since they were first published. There are too many highlights to name, so you’ll have to start scrolling, and as you go, remember long-loved books and discover new ones that are sure to earn a permanent place on your favorites list.