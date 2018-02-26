50 Books from the Past 50 Years Everyone Should Read at Least Once
Add These Timeless Books to Your Reading List
A Brief History of Seven Killings by Marlon James
Marlon James’ 2015 Man Booker Prize- and American Book Award-winning novel is a dazzling, vivid dive into 1970s Kingston, Jamaica. It’s an epic of the highest order, the plot of which hinges on the 1976 assassination attempt on the life of Bob Marley.
Also by Marlon James: The Book of Night Women, John Crow’s Devil
A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius by Dave Eggers
Dave Eggers’ daring and exuberant 2000 memoir chronicles his guardianship over his younger brother Christopher (“Toph”) after losing their parents to cancer.
Also by Dave Eggers: Heroes of the Frontier, Zeitoun, The Circle, A Hologram for the King, Your Fathers, Where Are They? And the Prophets, Do They Live Forever?, You Shall Know Our Velocity
A Lesson Before Dying by Ernest J. Gaines
Ernest J. Gaines’ essential 1993 novel is set in fictional Bayonne, Louisiana, where Grant Wiggins, a teacher, is compelled to visit a wrongfully imprisoned man named Jefferson who has been sentenced to death; the two men build a relationship in the shadow of Jefferson’s impending execution.
Also by Ernest J. Gaines: A Gathering of Old Men, The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, The Tragedy of Brady Sims, In My Father’s House, Of Love and Dust
A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara
A finalist for both the Man Booker Prize and National Book Award, Hanya Yanagihara’s A Little Life explores the lives of four friends whose lives diverge and splinter in the years after they leave college.
Also by Hanya Yanagihara: The People in the Trees
A Spool of Blue Thread by Anne Tyler
This novel explores four generations of the Whitshank family, the threads their lives follow over the decades, and the family home that plays host to it all.
Also by Anne Tyler: Vinegar Girl, Dinner at the Homesick Restaurant, Breathing Lessons, The Accidental Tourist
A Thousand Acres by Jane Smiley
Jane Smiley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel is a contemporary reimagining of Shakespeare’s King Lear. In it, an Iowa farmer seeks to divide his farm between his three daughters, the youngest of which opposes his plans.
Also by Jane Smiley: Some Luck, Golden Age, Early Warning, Ordinary Love and Good Will, The Greenlanders, The Age of Grief
A Visit from the Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan
This stunning Pulitzer honoree excavates the inner lives of characters whose paths weave in and out, colliding with each other against the background of the music industry.
Also by Jennifer Egan: Manhattan Beach, The Keep, Look at Me, Emerald City, The Invisible Circus
All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr
Anthony Doerr’s lauded 2014 novel immerses readers in World War II-era France during the occupation. The paths of a blind French girl and a young German boy intersect amid the dangers of war.
Also by Anthony Doerr: About Grace, The Shell Collector, Four Seasons in Rome, Memory Wall
American Pastoral by Philip Roth
The first installment in Philip Roth’s American Trilogy charts the course of fortune, privilege, and disaster as one family’s placid existence is upended by the very community that first provided it.
Also by Philip Roth: Goodbye, Columbus, Portnoy’s Complaint, The Human Stain, The Ghost Rider, When She Was Good, Nemesis, Sabbath's Theater, Indignation, Matrimony, Everyman, The Counterlife, The Plot Against America, The Professor of Desire
Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
In this story, Ifemelu and Obinze leave their home in Nigeria to build lives in America and London. After years apart, they reunite once more in Nigeria, finding both themselves and their home utterly changed.
Also by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie: Half of a Yellow Sun, We Should All Be Feminists, The Thing Around Your Neck, Purple Hibiscus
Amsterdam by Ian McEwan
This Booker Prize-winning novel introduces readers to two friends, Clive Linely and Vernon Halliday, whose lives are connected by a woman named Molly Lane—whom both men once loved.
Also by Ian McEwan: Atonement, On Chesil Beach, Saturday, Sweet Tooth, Enduring Love, The Children Act, The Cement Garden, The Comfort of Strangers
Angle of Repose by Wallace Stegner
The American West comes to glimmering life in this book, which follows a retired professor named Lyman Ward as he returns to Grass Valley, California, to compile a biography of his dynamic grandmother.
Also by Wallace Stegner: Crossing to Safety, The Spectator Bird, The Big Rock Candy Mountain, Recapitulation, The Sound of Mountain Water
Beloved by Toni Morrison
Toni Morrison won the Pulitzer Prize and the American Book Award for her unforgettable novel Beloved, which illuminates the life of Sethe, a formerly enslaved person whose life is haunted by the horrors she endured years earlier. Morrison was also awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1993.
Also by Toni Morrison: The Origin of Others, The Bluest Eye, Song of Solomon, Sula, Home, Jazz, A Mercy, Paradise
Birds of America by Lorrie Moore
These twelve stories crackle with truth, spanning the globe and excavating the quibbles, wits, and humors of memorable characters and situations, as is writer Lorrie Moore’s specialty.
Also by Lorrie Moore: Self-Help, Bark, Like Life, Who Will Run the Frog Hospital?, Anagrams, A Gate at the Stairs
Cold Mountain by Charles Frazier
This love story set during the American Civil War became an instant classic when it was published in 1997. It tells the intertwined stories of Ada and Inman, two people separated by war and trying to make their ways back to each other.
Also by Charles Frazier: Thirteen Moons, Nightwoods, Varina (2018)
Dear Life: Stories by Alice Munro
Nobel Prize-winning writer Alice Munro has written countless short story collections, each one more exciting, more spellbinding than the last.
Also by Alice Munro: Family Furnishings, Runaway, Too Much Happiness, Lives of Girls and Women, The Love of a Good Woman, The Moons of Jupiter, Open Secrets, Something I’ve Been Meaning to Tell You, The Beggar Maid, Friend of My Youth, Dance of the Happy Shades, The View from Castle Rock, The Progress of Love, Hateship, Friendship, Courtship, Loveship, Marriage: Stories
Exit West by Mohsin Hamid
Mohsin Hamid's Exit West is a love story set amid questions of movement, change, and global turmoil. It follows Nadia and Saeed, a young couple whose home is rocked by violence. When mysterious doors begin appearing throughout the city, Nadia and Saeed make a choice to step through a threshold and seek out a new world.
Also by Mohsin Hamid: The Reluctant Fundamentalist, Moth Smoke, How to Get Filthy Rich in Rising Asia
Gilead by Marilynne Robinson
This quietly stunning epistolary novel grapples with family relationships—especially those between fathers and sons—as Reverend John Ames records his memories on paper for his young son.
Also by Marilynne Robinson: Housekeeping, The Givenness of Things, Home, Lila, The Death of Adam, When I Was a Child I Read Books, Absence of Mind
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Oprah Winfrey says it best in the forward to this moving memoir: “Maya Angelou lived what she wrote. She understood that sharing her truth connected her to the greater human truths—of longing, abandonment, security, hope, winder, prejudice, mystery, and, finally, self-discovery: the realization of who you really are and the liberation that love brings. And each of those timeless truths unfolds in this first autobiographical account of her life.”
Also by Maya Angelou: Letter to My Daughter, The Heart of A Woman, And Still I Rise, The Complete Poetry, Wouldn’t Take Nothing for My Journey Now, Mom & Me & Mom, Gather Together in My Name, All God’s Children Need Traveling Shoes
Interpreter of Maladies by Jhumpa Lahiri
The characters in Jhumpa Lahiri’s Pulitzer Prize-winning collection grapple with change, reimagine their inheritances and their ailments, and struggle to navigate new worlds both physical and cultural.
Also by Jhumpa Lahiri: In Other Words, The Namesake, Unaccustomed Earth, The Lowland, The Clothing of Books
Let the Great World Spin by Colum McCann
1970s New York plays host to this compelling novel by Colum McCann, the landscape of the city laid vividly bare alongside the interwoven lives of his characters.
Also by Colum McCann: Letters to a Young Writer, TransAtlantic, Thirteen Ways of Looking, This Side of Brightness, Everything in This Country Must, Zoli, Dancer
Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel Garcia Marquez
Two youths in love, Florentino Arizia and Fermina Daza, find each other again after 50 years in this dazzling novel by Gabriel Garcia Marquez.
Also by Gabriel Garcia Marquez: One Hundred Years of Solitude, Chronicle of a Death Foretold, Of Love and Other Demons, No One Writes to the Colonel
March by Geraldine Brooks
Geraldine Brooks reimagines the world ofLittle Women by giving voice to the absent patriarch of the March family and unearthing the upheavals that war can inflict on families and the fathers that love them.
Also by Geraldine Brooks:People of the Book, The Secret Chord, Year of Wonders, Caleb’s Crossing
Middlesex by Jeffrey Eugenides
Jeffrey Eugenides’ 2002 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel is the coming-of-age story of Cal Stephanides, an intersex man coming to understand his gender identity. The novel traces the effect of a mutated gene throughout generations of Cal’s Greek family, examining social constructs of gender as well as the immigrant experience in America.
Also by Jeffrey Eugenides: Fresh Complaint, The Virgin Suicides, The Marriage Plot
Midnight’s Children by Salman Rushdie
Saleem Sinai, The central character in Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children, is born at midnight on August 15, 1947, the moment at which India becomes independent. This coincidence has consequences, however, as his fate is bound up with that of his country—and the other midnight’s children with whom he is connected.
Also by Salman Rushdie:The Golden Hour, The Satanic Verses, Haroun and the Sea of Stories, Shame, East, West: Stories, Two Years Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights, Shalimar the Clown
My Struggle, Book 1 by Karl Ove Knausgaard
Karl Ove Knausgaard’s six-volume autobiography engages with enormous themes even as it delves into the smallest, most intimate details of daily human life. You’ll devour it.
Also by Karl Ove Knausgaard: My Struggle, Books 2-6, Autumn, Winter
Salvage the Bones by Jesmyn Ward
Uncontrollable natural forces mirror the tumult and sacrifice of family life in this astonishing novel by Jesmyn Ward. Set in the days before the arrival and accompanying destruction of Hurricane Katrina, the story introduces Esch and her three brothers, Skeetah, Randall, and Junior, who navigate life in their small town and make preparations for the imminent storm.
Also by Jesmyn Ward: Sing, Unburied, Sing, The Fire This Time, Men We Reaped, Where the Line Bleeds
Shadow Country by Peter Matthiessen
Set in the Florida Everglades at the turn of the century, Peter Matthiessen’s 2008 National Book Award-winning novel submerges readers in a wild and mysterious story about the outlaw sugar planter E. J. Watson.
Also by Peter Matthiessen: The Snow Leopard, Lost Man’s River, Bone by Bone, In Paradise, The Birds of Heaven, Killing Mister Watson, In the Spirit of Crazy Horse, At Play in the Fields of the Lord, Far Tortuga
Tenth of December: Stories by George Saunders
In her New York Times review, Michiko Kakutani described this short story collection as “A visceral and moving act of storytelling […] No one writes more powerfully than George Saunders about the lost, the unlucky, the disenfranchised.” Devour Saunders’ short stories (and his first novel, Lincoln in the Bardo), and return to them again and again.
Also by George Saunders: Lincoln in the Bardo, Pastoralia, CivilWarLand in Bad Decline, In Persuasion Nation, Congratulations, by the way, The Very Persistent Gappers of Frip, The Brief and Frightening Reign of Phil
The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao by Junot Diaz
The comedy and tragedy of Junot Diaz’s much-lauded novel rests with Oscar, Diaz’s hero, who struggles, perseveres, and sacrifices everything in his lifelong search for love.
Also by Junot Diaz: Drown, This Is How You Lose Her