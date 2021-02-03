Bessie Coleman, First Licensed Black Female Pilot in America

In second grade, Noa Lewis was assigned a school project on Amelia Earhart, the first female to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. But when the Georgia grade schooler told her teacher that she wanted to do her project on Bessie Coleman instead. Her teacher said no. The reason? Because the teacher had no idea who Bessie Coleman was. As it turns out, many of Noa's classmates – and even her own grandmother – also didn't know who this woman was. But Noa did.

Bessie Coleman was the first black woman in the United States to earn a pilot's license back in 1921. Noa learned about Coleman while watching a children's television show. "She inspired me because she didn't have that much support backing her up in her dream of being a pilot," Lewis explained to Southern Living. "Not even some people in her family supported her, and she just did it anyway." It was this strong determination that helped Coleman solidify her place in American aviation history.

Finding Her Wings

Bessie Coleman grew up as one of thirteen children in Waxahachie, Texas. When she wasn't attending class at the one-room schoolhouse, she was out in the cotton fields, helping her family. "She was always a fighter," said Amy Spowart, the President and CEO of the National Aviation Hall of Fame. "From the moment she was able to take part in the family's well-being and upkeep, she was a very active participant. She would work to help support even from a young age." After grade school, Coleman saved up her money and enrolled in the Colored Agricultural and Normal University in Langston, Oklahoma. But she had to return home when her money ran out after the first semester.

In 1915, at the age of 23, Coleman moved to Chicago. There she got a job as a manicurist on the city's South Side. One day her brother, John, showed up at her workplace and began taunting her with stories from his time spent in France during WWI. Spowart said John told his younger sister, "You know what makes you different from the women in France? It's that they can fly, and you can't." It was at that moment that Bessie Coleman decided she would become a pilot.

However, Coleman quickly discovered that as a young black female, finding a place in the U.S. to obtain a pilot's license was no easy task. But she didn't let that discourage her from chasing her dream. Once again, she saved up her money, learned to speak French, and in 1919, traveled to northern France where she studied at the flight school founded by aviation pioneers Gaston and René Caudron. Two years later, on June 15, 1921, Bessie Coleman earned her pilot's license from the world-renowned Fédération Aéronautique Internationale.

Making Money and a Statement

The newly-licensed pilot returned to the United States but realized in order to make money, she needed to fly planes as entertainment. Coleman began barnstorming across the country, thrilling audiences with her wild stunts such as loop-de-loops, walking on the plane's wings and parachuting out of cockpits. "She had to make herself more appealing to the masses so that they would pay to see her and not somebody else," explained Spowart. "She was willing to do whatever it took to ensure people would come to see her fly."

As her popularity grew, Coleman used her platform to make a statement on Civil Rights. She would refuse to perform unless the crowds at her shows were desegregated and everyone in attendance used the same gates. "One of her famous quotes is 'The air is the only place free of prejudice'. And she was completely right," said Spowart. "Not only was she African American, but also a woman. With that combination she shouldn't have been able to do what she did."

After borrowing planes for years, Coleman finally saved up enough money to buy her own plane. But during a practice run, the plane's motor stalled, and it took a nosedive to the ground. Coleman broke her leg and fractured her ribs. It took nearly two years, but she eventually returned to the skies, flying exhibition shows and performing an occasional parachute jump.

She also opened a beauty salon in Orlando, Florida in hopes of raising enough funds to achieve another dream of hers: opening a flight school of her own. "For somebody who had to work so hard to get their pilot's license, of course she wanted to open a flying school," Spowart said. "She wanted to ensure that people like her and people who are passionate about flying would have an opportunity that she had to work exceptionally hard to get."

By 1926, she had saved up enough money to buy a second plane. But on April 30,1926 in a terrible twist of fate, Coleman's plane took another nosedive. The aircraft went into a tailspin and flipped upside down tossing Coleman out of the open cockpit. She fell 500 feet to the ground and died on impact. She was just 34 years old.

Impact and Inspiration

Nearly 15,000 people attended Coleman's funeral in Chicago. Spowart said it's a testament to the incredible legacy that the pioneering aviator left behind. "We all need heroes, and people like Bessie Coleman serve as a hero," said Spowart. "People who fight really hard to follow their dreams are always an inspiration. And the more we can celebrate and honor these incredible women and their impact the more they're out there in the spotlight so little girls like Noa can say I want to be like her."

Image zoom Credit: The Lewis Family

Speaking of Noa, she got an "A" on that school project. And in the process, taught her teacher and all of those around her the story of Bessie Coleman.

