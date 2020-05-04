A New Series Based on Annie Proulx's Barkskins Will Premiere on Memorial Day

A new series based on Pulitzer Prize-winning author Annie Proulx’s 2016 book Barkskins is set to premiere on Memorial Day. The eight-part limited series is a period piece set in the 1600s among the logging and timber trade of the New France territory in present-day Canada. It will air on National Geographic, which says of the show, “Barkskins follows a disparate group of outcasts and dreamers battling to escape their pasts while navigating the brutal frontier hardships, competing interests, and tangled loyalties at the crossroads of civilization: the New World.” You can watch a trailer for the upcoming series below.

Watch the trailer:

Barkskins stars Steven McCarthy (The Steps, Picture Day), James Bloor (The Coldest Game, Go North), Kaniehtiio Horn (On the Road, The Man in the High Castle), Zahn McClarnon (Into the West, Doctor Sleep), Lola Reid (The Lodge, How Does It Start), Lily Sullivan (Jungle, Picnic at Hanging Rock), David Wilmot (Anna Karenina, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them), David Thewlis (Fargo, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban), Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk, War & Peace), Christian Cooke (Romeo & Juliet, Ordeal by Innocence), and Marcia Gay Harden (Mystic River, The Morning Show). The series is created by Elwood Reid and produced by Scott Rudin, Annie Proulx, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and David Slade.

According to National Geographic, Barkskins will premiere on Memorial Day weekend—Monday, May 25, 2020, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. Subsequent episodes will air back-to-back on the National Geographic Channel on the following three weeks. Clips of the upcoming series are available to stream now at nationalgeographic.com.

If you’d like to read the book upon which the series is based before you tune in, you can find Annie Proulx’s Barkskins available from local booksellers, which you can locate via indiebound.org.

What television series are you watching lately? Will you tune into Barkskins when it premieres on Memorial Day?