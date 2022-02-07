Barbie Is Celebrating 60 Years of Dreamhouses With Habitat for Humanity Collaboration
It's a match made in dream home heaven!
Mattel is marking the 60th anniversary of the Barbie Dreamhouse with a year-long collaboration with Habitat for Humanity International. In celebration of the milestone, the brand announced it will be undertaking 60 projects, including new construction, home preservation, and neighborhood revitalization for families in need around the world.
The collaboration "aims to create more opportunities for children and their families to live in a place they can call home," a news release states.
"At Habitat for Humanity, we know that a safe and decent place to call home makes a difference in the lives of families," Julie Laird Davis, Vice President of Corporate and Foundation Relations at Habitat for Humanity International, said in a statement. "Home provides a place for children to play and grow, and a place for families to thrive. We are excited to partner with Mattel to help families around the world make their dream of home a reality."
Throughout the year, Barbie will fund projects in countries including Canada, Poland, and Brazil, and build a new home for a family in South Los Angeles. Additional projects will include critical home repairs, playhouse builds, and contributing to Habitat's Women Build program.
"The only thing as iconic as Barbie is her Dreamhouse, a spectacular home that allows kids to immerse themselves in Barbie's world, and gives them the room to dream," Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls for Mattel, said in a news release. "Through our collaboration with Habitat for Humanity, we mark 60 years of our Dreamhouse by supporting families around the world, giving their dreams a home."
How sweet is that?