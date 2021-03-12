25 Baby Girl Quotes to Celebrate Your Bundle of Joy

"I don’t know who you will be, but I know you will be my everything."

By Southern Living Editors
March 12, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: Elena Sigtryggsson/Getty Images

Bringing a new baby into the world is one of life's greatest joys. Sure, there will be sleepless nights and high pitched screams along the way, but every minute of rocking and soothing eventually leads to heart-warming smiles and peaceful slumber. One look at your sleeping angel and every second of sleep you've missed will be beyond worth it too. Add a splash of pink for a precious little girl into the mix and both mom and dad are in for a treat. Whether you're expecting your first little girl, in the midst of raising your newborn, or simply want to send inspirational thoughts to a friend who is in the tenches, there's nothing like a cute baby girl saying to make a new parenting journey feel purposeful. From happy and sweet to religious and reflective, these sweet baby girl quotes are sure to fill your with joy.

Credit: Southern Living

I don’t know who you will be, but I know you will be my everything. – Anonymous

Credit: Southern Living

One girl is worth more than twenty boys.- Peter Pan

Credit: Southern Living

A little girl is sugar and spice and everything nice—especially when she’s taking a nap. – Anonymous

Credit: Southern Living

She’s far more precious than jewels. – Proverbs 31:10

Credit: Southern Living

Though she be but little, she is fierce. – Shakespeare

Credit: Southern Living

What if I fall? Oh, but my darling , what if you fly? – Erin Hanson

Credit: Southern Living

It’s extraordinary to look into your baby girl’s face and see a piece of your flesh and your spirit. – Unknown

Credit: Southern Living

Let her sleep, for when she wakes she will move mountains. – Napoleon

Credit: Southern Living

Here sleeps a girl with a head full of magical dreams, a heart full of wonder and hands that will shape the world. – Anonymous

Credit: Southern Living

A daughter is one of the most beautiful gifts this world has to give. – Laurel Atherton

Credit: Southern Living

Just when you think you know love, something little comes along to remind you just how big it really is. – Anonymous

Credit: Southern Living

I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be. – Robert N. Munsch

Credit: Southern Living

No matter how old my daughter gets, she’ll always be my baby girl. – Anonymous

Credit: Southern Living

As soon as I saw you, I knew a grand adventure was about to happen. –Winnie the Pooh

Credit: Southern Living

Sometimes when I need a miracle I look into my daughter’s eyes and realize I already have one. – Anonymous

Credit: Southern Living

She is the exclamation point in the happiest sentence I could ever write. – Anonymous

Credit: Southern Living

A baby girl is always a source of perpetual wonder for her parents. –Anonymous

Credit: Southern Living

A toddling little girl is a center of common feeling which makes the most dissimilar people understand each other. – George Eliot

Credit: Southern Living

A baby is as pure as an angel and as fresh as a blooming flower. – Debasish Mridha

Credit: Southern Living

A happy baby has shining eyes. It walks open-hearted into the world and spreads magic. – Sigrid Leo

Credit: Southern Living

A baby is born with a need to be loved—and never outgrows it. – Frank A. Clark

Credit: Southern Living

Such a big miracle in such a little girl. – Anonymous

Credit: Southern Living

A baby daughter is always a Daddy’s girl and Mommy’s world. – Anonymous

Credit: Southern Living

A baby is God’s opinion that life should go on. – Carl Sandburg

Credit: Southern Living

Cherish every moment for the adorable little snuggles do not last very long. – Anonymous

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com