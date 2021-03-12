25 Baby Girl Quotes to Celebrate Your Bundle of Joy
"I don’t know who you will be, but I know you will be my everything."
Bringing a new baby into the world is one of life's greatest joys. Sure, there will be sleepless nights and high pitched screams along the way, but every minute of rocking and soothing eventually leads to heart-warming smiles and peaceful slumber. One look at your sleeping angel and every second of sleep you've missed will be beyond worth it too. Add a splash of pink for a precious little girl into the mix and both mom and dad are in for a treat. Whether you're expecting your first little girl, in the midst of raising your newborn, or simply want to send inspirational thoughts to a friend who is in the tenches, there's nothing like a cute baby girl saying to make a new parenting journey feel purposeful. From happy and sweet to religious and reflective, these sweet baby girl quotes are sure to fill your with joy.
I don’t know who you will be, but I know you will be my everything. – Anonymous
One girl is worth more than twenty boys.- Peter Pan
A little girl is sugar and spice and everything nice—especially when she’s taking a nap. – Anonymous
She’s far more precious than jewels. – Proverbs 31:10
Though she be but little, she is fierce. – Shakespeare
It’s extraordinary to look into your baby girl’s face and see a piece of your flesh and your spirit. – Unknown
Let her sleep, for when she wakes she will move mountains. – Napoleon
Here sleeps a girl with a head full of magical dreams, a heart full of wonder and hands that will shape the world. – Anonymous
A daughter is one of the most beautiful gifts this world has to give. – Laurel Atherton
Just when you think you know love, something little comes along to remind you just how big it really is. – Anonymous
I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be. – Robert N. Munsch
No matter how old my daughter gets, she’ll always be my baby girl. – Anonymous
As soon as I saw you, I knew a grand adventure was about to happen. –Winnie the Pooh
Sometimes when I need a miracle I look into my daughter’s eyes and realize I already have one. – Anonymous
She is the exclamation point in the happiest sentence I could ever write. – Anonymous
A baby girl is always a source of perpetual wonder for her parents. –Anonymous
A toddling little girl is a center of common feeling which makes the most dissimilar people understand each other. – George Eliot
A baby is as pure as an angel and as fresh as a blooming flower. – Debasish Mridha
A happy baby has shining eyes. It walks open-hearted into the world and spreads magic. – Sigrid Leo
A baby is born with a need to be loved—and never outgrows it. – Frank A. Clark
Such a big miracle in such a little girl. – Anonymous
A baby daughter is always a Daddy’s girl and Mommy’s world. – Anonymous
A baby is God’s opinion that life should go on. – Carl Sandburg
Cherish every moment for the adorable little snuggles do not last very long. – Anonymous