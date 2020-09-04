45 Cute Baby Girl Nicknames

Naming a child is a huge responsibility. Do you choose a family name or something new? What will their initials be? And are there any creative (or, on the other hand, embarrassing) nicknames that could come from their name? Sometimes a good nickname is just as important as a baby's formal name. Whether your baby girl's nickname is simply a shortened version of her first name or it's a moniker that sums up her personality, these cute nicknames for baby girls are the sweetest. If you have a child with a long double name that you want to go by a short nickname, we've got plenty of fun ideas. With old-fashioned nicknames like Dot or Birdie or spunky nicknames like Busy and Poppy, you're going to find just the right nickname for your baby girl. With these cute nicknames for baby girls, she'll have the most unforgettable name in the class.

Busy

Sister

Boo

Scout

Dot

Missy

Tiny

Sunny

Kiki

Sissy

Bee

Lollie

Birdie

Doodle

Kitty

Honey

Ladybug

Belle

Lovey

Lil

Bebe

Peachy

Lala

Rosy

Sugar

Poppy

Cookie

Bunny

Lotty

Jojo

Minnie

Bobbie

Coco

Lily

Lovebug

Bitsy

Twinkle

Doll

Toots

Peanut

Jazz

Kit Kat

Little Bit

Buffy

Tiggy

