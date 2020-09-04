45 Cute Baby Girl Nicknames
Naming a child is a huge responsibility. Do you choose a family name or something new? What will their initials be? And are there any creative (or, on the other hand, embarrassing) nicknames that could come from their name? Sometimes a good nickname is just as important as a baby's formal name. Whether your baby girl's nickname is simply a shortened version of her first name or it's a moniker that sums up her personality, these cute nicknames for baby girls are the sweetest. If you have a child with a long double name that you want to go by a short nickname, we've got plenty of fun ideas. With old-fashioned nicknames like Dot or Birdie or spunky nicknames like Busy and Poppy, you're going to find just the right nickname for your baby girl. With these cute nicknames for baby girls, she'll have the most unforgettable name in the class.