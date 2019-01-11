250 Beautiful Baby Girl Names—from A to Z

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
Updated January 04, 2021
For any parent-to-be, picking a baby name really puts on the pressure. It’s going to stick, whether you like it or not—and whether you select a classic family name or out-of-the-box moniker. We’ve put together a lengthy list of baby girl names that’ll make it easy and enjoyable to find the perfect name. (Revolutionary, no?) We included some of the most popular girl names for 2021, as well as unique baby girl names that’ll give your little chick something special right from the get-go. Pick something pretty like Delilah, which means “delicate woman,” or go with something plucky like Zelda, which means “fighting in darkness.” A name can certainly say a lot about someone, and every baby name means something different. Check out our list of 250 beautiful baby girl names, from A to Z, and you won’t be left wanting inspiration for your future brood. 

“A” Girl Names

  • Abigail
  • Adeline
  • Addison
  • Alice
  • Allison
  • Amelia
  • Anna
  • Ariana
  • Audrey
  • Autumn
  • Ava
  • Avery
“B” Girl Names

  • Bailey
  • Banks
  • Barbara
  • Beatrice
  • Bee
  • Bella
  • Betsy
  • Birdie
  • Bizzy
  • Blair
  • Bonnie
  • Bridget
  • Brielle
  • Brittany
  • Brooklyn

“C” Girl Names

  • Camila
  • Caroline
  • Celia
  • Charlotte
  • Chloe
  • Claire
  • Clara
  • Clementine
  • Colleen
  • Cora
  • Cricket
“D” Girl Names

  • Daisy
  • Dakotah
  • Danielle
  • Daphne
  • Darla
  • Dawn
  • Deborah
  • Delilah
  • Delia
  • Della
  • Diana
  • Dorothy
  • Dylan

“E” Girl Names

  • Edie
  • Effie
  • Eleanor
  • Eliana
  • Elise
  • Eliza
  • Elizabeth
  • Ella
  • Ellie
  • Elloit
  • Eloise
  • Emilia
  • Emily
  • Emery
  • Emma
  • Erica
  • Esther
  • Eva
  • Evelyn

“F” Girl Names

  • Faith
  • Fara
  • Faye
  • Felicity
  • Finley
  • Fiona
  • Florence
  • Flo
  • Frances
“G” Girl Names

  • Gabrielle
  • Genevieve
  • Georgia
  • Gemma
  • Gianna
  • Gillian
  • Giselle
  • Floria
  • Grace
  • Greer
  • Gretchen
  • Grey

“H” Girl Names

  • Hadlee
  • Haley
  • Hannah
  • Harper
  • Harriett
  • Hattie
  • Hazel
  • Heidi
  • Helen
  • Heather 
  • Holly

“I” Girl Names

  • Imogene
  • Iris
  • Ira
  • Isabella
  • Isla
  • Ivory
  • Ivy
“J” Girl Names

  • Jane
  • Janet
  • Jill
  • Jemma
  • Jenny
  • Jessica
  • Jolie
  • Josephine
  • Jordyn
  • Judy
  • Julia
  • Juliet
  • June

“K” Girl Names

  • Katherine
  • Kathleen
  • Katie
  • Kasey
  • Kaylee
  • Kearney
  • Kelly
  • Kennedy
  • Kendall
  • Kinsley
  • Kit
  • Kristen
  • Kylie

“L” Girl Names

  • Layla
  • Laurel
  • Leah
  • Libby
  • Lila
  • Lilia
  • Lily
  • Lindsey
  • Lola
  • Lorelei
  • Lottie
  • Louise
  • Lucille
  • Lucy
  • Luna
  • Lydia
“M” Girl Names

  • Mabel
  • Macie
  • Madeline
  • Madison
  • Mae
  • Maia
  • Mamie
  • Margot
  • Marie
  • Marissa
  • Maya
  • Meredith
  • Mia
  • Millie
  • Molly

“N” Girl Names

  • Nancy
  • Natalie
  • Nicole
  • Nina
  • Nellie
  • Nora

“O” Girl Names

  • Olivia
  • Olive
  • Ophelia
“P” Girl Names

  • Paisley
  • Patricia
  • Pauline
  • Penelope
  • Pepper
  • Peyton
  • Phoebe
  • Piper
  • Polly
  • Poppy

“Q” Girl Names

  • Quinn

“R” Girl Names

  • Rachel 
  • Riley
  • Rebecca
  • Regan
  • Reese
  • Robyn
  • Rory
  • Rosalie
  • Rose
  • Rowan
  • Ruby
  • Ruth
  • Ruthie
“S” Girl Names

  • Sadie
  • Sailor
  • Samantha
  • Sarah
  • Savannah
  • Sawyer
  • Scarlett
  • Shelby
  • Skylar
  • Sloane
  • Sophia
  • Sofia
  • Stella
  • Stephanie
  • Stevie
  • Summer
  • Susan
  • Sydney

“T” Girl Names

  • Tabitha
  • Taryn
  • Tatum
  • Taylor
  • Tina
  • Tinley
  • Thea
  • Tessa
  • Tracey
  • Tristan
  • Tinsley
  • Tyra
“U” Girl Names

  • Uma

“V” Girl Names

  • Valarie
  • Vanessa
  • Vera
  • Vicky
  • Victoria
  • Violet
  • Viola
  • Virginia
  • Vivien

“W” Girl Names

  • Wanda
  • Waverley
  • Willa
  • Willow
  • Wilma
  • Winnie
  • Whitney
  • Wren
“X” Girl Names

  • Xenia

“Y” Girl Names

  • Yael
  • Yvette

“Z” Girl Names

  • Zara
  • Zelda
  • Zoey
By Kaitlyn Yarborough