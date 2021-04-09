Watch the WWII Drama Atlantic Crossing on Masterpiece on PBS This Month
It’s a new historical series for your TV lineup.
Masterpiece on PBS is revisiting World War II with a new series airing this month. The show is called Atlantic Crossing, and it explores the challenges faced and friendships built by world leaders during the war.
Of the plot, PBS says, "Inspired by a true story of a friendship forged in wartime, Atlantic Crossing explores politics and ambition as Norway's Crown Princess Martha flees to America for safety when her country is invaded by the Nazis, and is taken under the wing of the U.S. president, Franklin Roosevelt. What she didn't anticipate was becoming a powerful advocate for her country, and developing a surprising relationship with a U.S. leader."
As for the cast, PBS shares, "Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks, Sex and the City) stars as Roosevelt, opposite Swedish star Sofia Helin (The Bridge) as the beautiful Martha, who flees the Nazis with her three young children and lives under Roosevelt's protection. The eight-part series co-stars Tobias Santelmann as Crown Prince Olav and Harriet Sansom Harris as First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt."
Dive into the wartime drama and see it for yourself this month. Atlantic Crossing premiered on PBS on April 4, 2021, on Masterpiece on PBS and will air on subsequent Sundays through May 23. Check local listings to confirm. You can find more information and special features on Atlantic Crossing at pbs.org. There, you can also learn more about the series's cast and their characters. Also head over to NPR to hear an interview with Kyle McLachlan in which he talks about the series.
What are you watching on television lately? Do you have any new favorite shows on Masterpiece on PBS?