There's a New Adaptation of Around the World in 80 Days Coming to Masterpiece on PBS
Get your fill of globe-trotting adventure in the new year.
There's another classic novel getting the Masterpiece on PBS treatment, and this time it's Jules Verne's adventure novel Around the World in 80 Days. The new series, which stars David Tennant as the determined (though occasionally delayed) traveler Phileas Fogg, will air on Masterpiece on PBS beginning in January 2022.
According to Masterpiece on PBS, "Around the World in 80 Days is a thrilling new adaptation of Jules Verne's classic adventure novel. David Tennant (Good Omens, Doctor Who) stars as literature's greatest explorer, Phileas Fogg. He is joined on his incredible journey by French actor Ibrahim Koma (OSS 117, Wùlu) as Jean Passepartout, Fogg's irrepressible valet, and German actress Leonie Benesch (The Crown, Babylon Berlin) as Abigail "Fix" Fortescue, a determined and headstrong journalist." You can watch a preview below.
The new series is based on Jules Verne's 1872 novel Around the World in 80 Days. The protagonist of the novel was inspired by the historical figure William Perry Fogg, an American writer who traveled the world and wrote about his experiences in letters and books.
Around the World In 80 Days will air on Masterpiece on PBS on Sunday nights beginning in January. Tune in from January 2 through February 20, 2022, at 8 EST/7 CST to watch the series. (Check local listings to confirm.) You can find more information and behind-the-scenes features at pbs.org.
What new series are you looking to tuning into in 2022? What are you and your family watching this holiday season?