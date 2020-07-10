Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Glasses Getting Foggy? How To Keep Your Eyewear Clear, No Matter How Humid It Gets

Down South, we’re more than familiar with condensation. Place a bowl of fresh fruit on the porch any time after Memorial Day, and you’ll see those grapes start to sweat in seconds. So it should come at no surprise that it doesn’t take an afternoon shower to have enough humidity in the air to make glass-wearers weary of lens fog. Add in a CDC-recommended face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic, and that extra hot air moving from your mask towards your eyes can make things get really steamy.

In a time where everyday life seems to be full of adjustments, even this one small issue can feel like a major nuisance. Luckily there are a few simple solutions that can help you keep your glasses and sunglasses fog free.

Use soapy water.

This cost-effective, home treatment is as simple as it sounds. A 2011 study published in the Annuals of the Royal College of Surgeons found that washing your lenses with soapy water and letting them air dry can help. “Washing the spectacles with soapy water leaves behind a thin surfactant film that reduces this surface tension and causes the water molecules to spread out evenly into a transparent layer,” the study says.

Try an anti-fog spray or wipe.

Anti-fog sprays work in a similar fashion as the soapy water method. They offer a transparent layer that resist fog and are a convenient option to carry with you on the go. They’re in high demand, so price and availability may be your biggest considerations.

Improve the fit of your mask.

If your mask does not properly fit on your face, even more warm air will escape through the edges and land on your cooler lenses. Here are a few ways to improve the seal of your mask around your face.