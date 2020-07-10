Glasses Getting Foggy? How To Keep Your Eyewear Clear, No Matter How Humid It Gets
Plus, tips to keep your face mask from adding to the issue.
Down South, we’re more than familiar with condensation. Place a bowl of fresh fruit on the porch any time after Memorial Day, and you’ll see those grapes start to sweat in seconds. So it should come at no surprise that it doesn’t take an afternoon shower to have enough humidity in the air to make glass-wearers weary of lens fog. Add in a CDC-recommended face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic, and that extra hot air moving from your mask towards your eyes can make things get really steamy.
In a time where everyday life seems to be full of adjustments, even this one small issue can feel like a major nuisance. Luckily there are a few simple solutions that can help you keep your glasses and sunglasses fog free.
Use soapy water.
This cost-effective, home treatment is as simple as it sounds. A 2011 study published in the Annuals of the Royal College of Surgeons found that washing your lenses with soapy water and letting them air dry can help. “Washing the spectacles with soapy water leaves behind a thin surfactant film that reduces this surface tension and causes the water molecules to spread out evenly into a transparent layer,” the study says.
Try an anti-fog spray or wipe.
Anti-fog sprays work in a similar fashion as the soapy water method. They offer a transparent layer that resist fog and are a convenient option to carry with you on the go. They’re in high demand, so price and availability may be your biggest considerations.
Improve the fit of your mask.
If your mask does not properly fit on your face, even more warm air will escape through the edges and land on your cooler lenses. Here are a few ways to improve the seal of your mask around your face.
- Use the bendable strip on your medical mask. Most medical quality masks include a bendable metal piece by the bridge of your nose. This allows you to properly fit the mask around your nose and cheeks. If you’re making a homemade mask, consider sewing in a twist tie at the top of your mask to allow you a custom fit.
- Tape your mask. If your mask does not have a bendable metal piece or if you still find fog to be an issue with your metal strip bent correctly, consider using athletic tape, medical tape, or a bandage to seal the top of your mask around your nose and cheeks. Avoid nonporous tapes like duct tape or packing tape, though, as they may irritate your skin.
- Tighten your mask. You may need to adjust the ties or ear loops on your mask to fit tightly around your face. If you have a mask with elastic loops, you can use a bobby pin to fasten the strap further back behind your ear to help it fit more snugly. Adjustable tie masks can simply be tied tighter.