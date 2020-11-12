Hear Two Songs From Andrew Lloyd Webber’s New Musical

Prolific composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has been hard at work on a new musical, and it's nearly ready to have its premiere. What's his subject matter this time around? The mind behind Phantom of the Opera, Evita, and Jesus Christ Superstar is bringing new music to the Cinderella story, and it's coming to the stage with a twist. The musical is based on an idea by Emerald Fennell, the screenwriter and showrunner behind season two of Killing Eve and the writer and director of the new film Promising Young Woman. It also has lyrics by David Zippel.

Recently, Andrew Lloyd Webber released a video of a song from the new show, posting it on social media with the following message, “A little surprise for you all. Here is Far Too Late from my new @ALWCinderella, performed by @CarrieHopeFletcher in an empty Her Majesty’s Theatre. – ALW.” The song is performed by Carrie Hope Fletcher, who is set to star in the upcoming production, and was filmed at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London, where The Phantom of the Opera ran for 34 years. Fletcher is accompanied on piano by Lloyd Webber, and you can watch their performance below.

In an October social media post, Lloyd Webber announced the launch of another song, the first single from his lockdown album of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella. You can listen to Carrie Hope Fletcher sing "Bad Cinderella," which is one of the first songs that appears in the show, below.

The show aims to have its premiere in London in spring 2021. You can find more information on Twitter and learn more about the cast, crew, and U.K. production (and pre-order the forthcoming album!) at andrewlloydwebberscinderella.com.

