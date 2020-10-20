New Netflix Show "The American Barbecue Showdown" Is Hosted by a Two-Time Memphis in May Grand Champion

Netflix has a new food show that’s bound to appeal to your taste buds. It’s called The American Barbecue Showdown, and, in the show, according to Netflix, “Eight of the country's best backyard smokers and pitmasters vie for the title of American Barbecue Champion in a fierce but friendly faceoff.” The American Barbecue Showdown is hosted by Melissa Cookston, a food judge who, during her career, has become the winningest woman in the world of barbecue, and Kevin Bludso, who is the chef and owner of Bludso's Bar & Que in Compton, California.

The eight-episode barbecue-cooking competition show was filmed in Covington, Georgia. Throughout the show, pitmasters go head to head to find out who has the best barbecuing skills. Each week, contestants take on barbecuing challenges and move forward in the competition. The eight episodes have titles including “Barbecue in the Blood,” “Don't Need Teeth to Eat this Beef,” “Tournament of Sandwiches,” “Raccoon, Iguana and Hare - Oh My!” and “The. Whole. Hog.”—so you know it’s good. You can see the show’s trailer below.

Host Melissa Cookston is a 7-time world barbecue champion. According to a press release, “She is the only woman to have won five whole hog titles, the only woman to have won the Memphis in May Grand Champion title two times, and the only person to have won three whole hog titles three years in a row.” She is also wond the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest Whole Hog division three years in a row, and remains the only person to have done so. Cookston was born and raised in the Mississippi Delta and also a cookbook author and the owner of the restaurants Steak by Melissa in Southaven, Mississippi, and Memphis BBQ Company in Horn Lake, Mississippi; Fayetteville, North Carolina; and Dunwoody, Georgia.

Host Kevin Bludso is the pitmaster behind California’s Bludso's Bar & Que. According to a press release, “In 2008, he opened Bludso’s BBQ, his small takeout BBQ stand in Compton, California. It has since grown into an international empire, with a flagship restaurant, Bludso’s Bar & Que, in Hollywood, a concession stand at the LAFC Soccer Stadium, a location in Proud Bird by LAX, and a sprawling restaurant and bar called San Antone by Bludso’s BBQ in the Crown Casino in Melbourne, Australia.” Bludso is also a cookbook author, and his debut book, The Bludso Family Cookbook: BBQ Soul Food and Family, From Compton to Corsicana, is slated to be released in 2022.

The American Barbecue Showdown was released in September and climbed the charts to be one of the most-watched shows on the platform in October. Tune into The American Barbecue Showdown today to find out who is crowned America’s new barbecue champion. You can watch The American Barbecue Showdown on Netflix.

