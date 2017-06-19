What to Watch on Amazon and Netflix in July When It's Too Hot to Go Outside
New releases that give you the perfect excuse to stay indoors this summer.
On a warm and sunny day, we love spending time outside in the company of others as much as the next person. But when the dog days of summer arrive here in the South, all we really want to do is stay inside and sip on some ice cold tea with the air conditioner blowing. And, thankfully, mindless hours spent in front of the TV is all the indoor entertainment you'll need to beat the heat and your boredom. Just in time for the holidays and those sultry days that force us inside our homes to keep cool—Amazon Prime and Netflix have released their new releases heating up in July. There's enough variety and fodder here to satisfy your binge-watching needs this summer and to please even the pickiest of small-screen viewers. What are you waiting for? Hurry and add these to your queue and watchlist, today!
Amazon Prime and Instant Video
- Mr. Robot, Season 2
- The Last Tycoon, Season 1
- The Living and the Dead, Season 1
- Snowfall, Season 1
- Suits, Season 7
- The Strain, Season 4
- 14 Women
- 48 Hrs.
- Another 48 Hrs.
- 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag
- Blind Heat
- Braveheart
- Breakfast at Tiffany's
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Chef
- Clear and Present Danger
- Cold Mountain
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- Dream a Little Dream
- Drunk Wedding
- The First Wives Club
- Flashdance
- The General
- Ghost Bride
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- The Hunt For Red October
- Jeepers Creepers
- John Grisham's The Rainmaker
- Lovin' Molly
- The Lucky Ones
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- Miss Sloane
- Princess Juliet
- Rescue Dawn
- Rosemary's Baby
- The Salesman
- Scrooged
- Nine Star Trek films
- Suicide Kings
- A Texas Funeral
- This Revolution
- Top Dog
- Wild Wild West
- Wildflowers
Netflix
- The Standups, Season 1
- Chasing Coral Documentary
- Friends from College, Season 1
- To the Bone
- Ozark, Season 1
- 41 on 41
- A Long Way From Home
- The Adventures of Puss in Boots, Season 3
- Back To The Future
- Back To The Future Part II
- Back To The Future Part III
- Bad Boys II
- Batman: The Movie
- Between season two
- Beverly Hills Cop
- Beverly Hills Cop II
- Blade 2
- By The People: The Election Of Barack Obama
- Brahman Naman
- Catwoman
- Cheaper by the Dozen
- Cinderella Man
- Conflict
- Dreamcatcher
- Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
- Gladiator
- Hello, Dolly!
- Holidays
- The Invitation
- The Italian Job
- Last Chance U
- The Last Kingdom, Season 1
- LEGO Bionicle: The Journey To One, Season 2
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- The Longest Yard
- The Lovely Bones
- Making the American Man
- Marcella, Season 1
- Marco Polo, Season 2
- Mean Girls
- My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, Season 6, part 1
- Mystery Files, Season 1
- Nick of Time
- Pandemic
- Raiders Of The Lost Art, Season 2
- Rebirth
- Rumor Has It
- The Shannara Chronicles, Season 1
- The Sting
- Stranger Things, Season 1
- Tallulah
- Terminus
- Todd Margaret, Season 3
- Working Girl
- Yours, Mine and Ours
We should note this isn't an exhaustive list of all the titles available in July—just a few ideas to help you prioritize what to watch over the next few months.