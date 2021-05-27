Alligator Takes an Ocean Journey from Louisiana to Texas
An alligator made the trek from Louisiana to Texas — even though they're typically freshwater animals.
It's been a big month for alligators in the Lone Star State. Earlier this month, an alligator decided to take a nap in the drive-thru line at Jucys Taco in Henderson (check out the video below). Now, an alligator made quite the unexpected appearance at Malaquite Beach on the Padre Island National Seashore off the coast of Corpus Christi.
It all happened on Monday, May 24, when an alligator arrived on Malaquite Beach, much to the surprise of park officials. The alligator has a tag on its foot noting it is from Louisiana and is believed to be young due to its size. CNN reports that park officials believe the animal came from Louisiana to Texas by floating across the Gulf of Mexico, a trip of more than 400 miles. In a statement to CNN, Kelly Taylor, Padre Island National Seashore public information officer said that they think the alligator may have been swept into the ocean during one of the flooding events in Louisiana. "It had a significant amount of algae on its back that leads us to speculate that it was floating in the Gulf for a while," she said.
Per the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration alligators do not live in the ocean, or typically spend much time there. "While alligators can tolerate salt water for a few hours or even days, they are primarily freshwater animals, living in swampy areas, rivers, streams, lakes, and ponds," a statement on the National Ocean Service website reads.
Now, the alligator has been "transported to a rehabilitation facility to recover from its long journey" per an update posted on the Padre Island National Seashore Facebook page.
We hope the alligator makes a full recovery and can get back to enjoying life in the swamplands real soon.
We guess our main question is now does this alligator root for Louisiana or Texas teams? We wonder where its alligator allegiance lies.