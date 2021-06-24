All Quiet on the Western Front Is Getting a Netflix Adaptation
A new film version of the 1929 novel is currently underway.
Erich Maria Remarque's World War I novel, which has been read the world over in the ninety years since its publication, is set for the big screen once again. Netflix is bringing the long-anticipated adaptation to life, and it will be helmed by director Edward Berger ("Patrick Melrose," "Jack") and producer Malte Grunert of Amusement Park Film ("A Most Wanted Man," "Perfect Sense").
The book, which is based on Remarque's time as a soldier, was first serialized in a German newspaper, and it was published in book form in 1929. The novel tells the harrowing story of a group of soldiers and their experience during the war, as well as the aftereffects that echo in their lives once the war ends.
According to Netflix, "Since March, filming on the first German film adaptation of 'All Quiet on the Western Front' has been in full swing near Prague. Director Edward Berger has gathered an impressive ensemble of actors around him to bring to life, together with producer Malte Grunert (Amusement Park) and on behalf of Netflix, his cinematic interpretation of this humanist appeal against the horrors of war."
The screenplay is written by former Washington Post journalist Ian Stokell and producer and actor Lesley Paterson. This isn't the first time the novel has been turned into a movie. Soon after its publication, the book was adapted into a 1930 film starring Lew Ayres as Paul Bäumer. The film won several Academy Awards, including Outstanding Production and Best Director for Lewis Milestone. It was also nominated for Best Writing and Cinematography.
The cast for the upcoming film includes Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer, Moritz Klaus, Edin Hasanovic, Daniel Brühl, Devid Striesow, and Andreas Döhler.
