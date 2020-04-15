Alan Menken Is Working on a Sequel to Enchanted

Image zoom Jason Kempin/Getty Images

It feels like just yesterday that the musical movie Enchanted—and its signature song That’s How You Know—entered our lives, and we’re excited because the movie’s composer, Alan Menken, has revealed that he’s working on a sequel. He shared the news during a Q&A with Young Artists of America and said that he’s currently working on writing new songs for a sequel to the 2007 film.

In this work, Menken is again teaming up with Stephen Schwartz, who penned the lyrics for Enchanted and is also responsible for the musicals Wicked, Godspell, Pippin, and Children of Eden. In Enchanted, the duo brought to life catchy songs sung by the movie’s cast, including True Love’s Kiss, Happy Working Song, That’s How You Know, So Close, and Ever Ever After.

Rumor has it the sequel that Menken and Schwartz are working on will be called Disenchanted. According to IMDB, Disenchanted will take place after the events of the original movie, summarizing, “Ten years after her happily ever after, Giselle questions her happiness, inadvertently turning the lives of those in the real world and Andalasia upside down in the process.”

The original Enchanted movie starred Amy Adams as a princess who is swept away from Andalasia, her animated fairy tale kingdom, and dropped in the middle of Manhattan, where she meets Patrick Dempsey’s character and his daughter. The cast included Adams, Dempsey, James Marsden, Idina Menzel, Susan Sarandon, and Timothy Spall.

Menken is also reportedly working on the live-action Little Mermaid re-make as well as a television prequel to Beauty and the Beast for Disney+.

