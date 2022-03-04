Alabama's James Beard Award-Winning Pastry Chef Dolester Miles Retires
After a fairytale four-decade career working with celebrated Alabama chef Frank Stitt, pastry chef Dolester Miles is hanging up her apron for the last time.
Miles, a native of Bessemer, Alabama, discovered a passion for baking in her early 20s. In 1982, Stitt hired her as a garde-manger, or pantry chef, of his newly opened fine dining pursuit Highlands Bar and Grill in Birmingham. And the rest, as they say, is history.
Noticing the self-taught chef's talent for pastry-making and baking, Stitt promoted Miles to pastry chef over Highlands, as well as his newest venture, Italian-inspired Bottega Café and Restaurant in 1988. When his third restaurant, French bistro Chez FonFon, followed 12 years later, Miles had more than made a name for herself as the premier pastry chef in Birmingham and beyond. It only figured that she'd lead the program at all three operations.
Most people don't stay at the same job for four years, much less four decades, but for Miles, 40 years flew by and she doesn't regret a single second.
"I guess that's why I stayed so long because we get along," she told AL.com. "I don't think I could have gone anywhere else and worked. Everything was top-notch. And it was just an experience I'll never forget."
Of the many memories she'll bring with her into retirement, perhaps none shine as brightly as the day she and Highlands Bar and Grill took home twin James Beard Awards. In 2018, after two consecutive years as a finalist for the country's most outstanding pastry chef, Miles earned the top honor. On the same day, her home restaurant punctuated 10 years of being named a finalist for most outstanding restaurant with a long-awaited win.
Miles retired at the end of December and is hard at work checking off items on her bucket list, which she said will include lots of traveling. But no matter where she goes, a piece of her will always remain in Birmingham through her unmatched desserts. Her lemon meringue tart, her strawberry cobbler. And of course, her famous coconut-pecan cake.
Happy retirement, Ms. Dol! We hope your next journey is just as sweet as your last!