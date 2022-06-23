Tickets for Where the Crawdads Sing Are on Sale Now
It's time to call up your book club pals and get your trip to see Where the Crawdads Sing on the calendar!
Advance tickets for the highly anticipated Reese Witherspoon adaptation went on sale today. The movie, which was filmed in and around New Orleans, is set to premiere in theaters on July 15 nationwide.
In case you weren't excited enough already, Fandango also shared a new clip from the movie on social media today. The intense scene (below) shows Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) running through the marsh while being pursued by police.
For those of you who are anxious about the buzzy Hollywood production staying true to Delia Owens' bestselling novel, fear not. Speaking with Southern Living earlier this month, Owens described the film as "stunning" and "100-percent faithful" to the book. The Georgia-native promised that "readers will be so happy" with the result.
Like the book, the movie is told via two storylines set in different time periods. The first follows a misunderstood young girl named Kya as she comes of age in the marshes of coastal North Carolina. The second takes place in the same marsh several years later, after her unlikely romance with the town's "golden boy" Chase (Harris Dickinson) ends with her going on trial for his murder.
For tickets and more information, visit wherethecrawdadssing.movie.