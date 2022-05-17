Watch the Heart-Pounding Second Trailer for Where the Crawdads Sing
The second trailer for Reese Witherspoon's highly anticipated adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing is here in all its lush and moody glory!
Just when we'd finally started to recover from the breathtaking first trailer, Sony Pictures Entertainment released another captivating look at the upcoming film, set to premiere this summer.
"The marsh taught me how to survive, but it couldn't teach me everything," Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) says in the riveting two-and-a-half-minute video.
Like the first trailer, this one is also backed by Taylor Swift's haunting new song, "Carolina," only this one offers more footage of the Kya's competing romantic interests.
Where the Crawdads Sing was filmed in and around Houma and New Orleans. Like the book, the movie is also set in two different time periods. The first follows a misunderstood young girl named Kya (dubbed "Marsh Girl") as she comes of age in the wetlands of coastal North Carolina. The second takes place in the same marsh several years later, after her unlikely romance with the town's "golden boy" Tate (Harris Dickinson) ends with her going on trial for his murder.
In a new vignette, Witherspoon discussed the draw of Delia Owen's bestselling novel as well her desire to bring it to the big screen.
"I loved the book Where the Crawdads Sing and I wanted to turn it into a movie," she said. "It's a thriller! It kept me guessing to the very, very end."
Get ready… Where the Crawdads Sing is set to premiere on July 22.