Exclusive: Kya and Tate Finally Connect in New Clip from Where the Crawdads Sing
The sweetest parts of Kya's world come to life in a new clip from Where the Crawdads Sing.
In a scene from the movie shared exclusively with Southern Living, Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) can be seen talking with Tate (Taylor John Smith) for the first time since they were young kids.
In the charming interaction, Kya and Tate awkwardly exchange feathers in person after watching each other from afar and leaving feathers on an old stump for the other to find.
"Tundra swan!" Tate says with a chuckle as he examines his new feather.
"How do you know birds?" a timid Kya responds.
"My mom liked birds," he answers with a shrug.
The shy conversation then turns to the fact that Kya is unable to read the note Tate left for her.
"Oh, all I said was I'd seen you a couple times while I was out fishin' and it got me thinkin' that maybe you could use some seeds," he tells her. "And a spark plug. You know, I had extra. Thought it might save you a trip to town."
"I don't know, I figured you liked the feathers…"
"Alright then," Kya says softly.
"Alright then," Tate smiles.
Like Delia Owens' best-selling book, the movie follows a misunderstood young girl named Kya as she comes of age in the marshes of coastal North Carolina. It then picks up in the same marsh several years later, after Tate has gone away to college and Kya's unlikely romance with the town's "golden boy" Chase (Harris Dickinson) ends with her going on trial for his murder.
Get ready… Where the Crawdads Sing is set to premiere on July 15.