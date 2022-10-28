The holiday season just got a little brighter.

While the beloved Peanuts holiday specials won't be airing on broadcast television for the first time in more than 50 years, we recently learned that AppleTV+ has made all the iconic films available for non-subscribers to stream!

This year, instead of one-night agreements with PBS, Apple TV+ is providing four-night windows for all to stream the holiday specials free of charge.

AppleTV+

So, get your calendars out: It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is available now to non-subscribers through October 31. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will be available to all November 23 through November 27, and A Charlie Brown Christmas will be available to everyone December 22 through December 25.

AppleTV+

You can watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (and the rest of the movies, as they become available) at tv.apple.com and the Apple TV app. Peanuts movies are available to subscribers year round.

Hip, hip, hooray!