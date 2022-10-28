Here's How You Can Watch The 'Peanuts' Holiday Specials For Free!

AppleTV+ has made the iconic films available to all for a limited time, starting with It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on October 28, 2022
It's the Great pumpkin Charlie brown
Photo: AppleTV+

The holiday season just got a little brighter.

While the beloved Peanuts holiday specials won't be airing on broadcast television for the first time in more than 50 years, we recently learned that AppleTV+ has made all the iconic films available for non-subscribers to stream!

This year, instead of one-night agreements with PBS, Apple TV+ is providing four-night windows for all to stream the holiday specials free of charge.

Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
AppleTV+

So, get your calendars out: It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is available now to non-subscribers through October 31. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will be available to all November 23 through November 27, and A Charlie Brown Christmas will be available to everyone December 22 through December 25.

Charlie Brown Christmas
AppleTV+

You can watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (and the rest of the movies, as they become available) at tv.apple.com and the Apple TV app. Peanuts movies are available to subscribers year round.

Hip, hip, hooray!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
IT'S THE GREAT PUMPKIN, CHARLIE BROWN, Linus Van Pelt, Sally Brown, Snoopy, first aired in 1966
'It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' Won't Air On Television This Year—Here's How To Watch
Steppin' Into the Holiday
Lifetime's Star-Studded Holiday Movie Schedule Is Here!
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree
15 Festive Ways To Celebrate Christmas In Washington D.C.
Scarecrow, Halloween pumpkin patch, Santa Ynez Valley, California
Our Editors' Favorite Pumpkin Patches In The South
Christmas At Castle Hart Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend
It's Here! Hallmark Announces Full Holiday Movie Schedule
White Christmas
Movies Every Mom And Daughter Should Watch This Christmas
Halloween Jack-o'-Lanterns
45 Halloween Quotes To Celebrate the Spooky Season
Cranberry Orange Sauce
Cranberry Orange Sauce
Peanuts Christmas Special
Save the Date: Here's When 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' Is on This Year
Lacey Chabert Hallmark Queen of Christmas
Lacey Chabert Treasures Her Mississippi Christmas Memories
Christmas Festival Lights Tree
The South's Best Christmas Festivals
Thanksgiving dishes on a table
The Family Thanksgiving Traditions Our Editors Cherish
Thanksgiving turkeys
Here Are the Best Turkeys to Order for Thanksgiving Before They Sell Out
Christmas fun with friends
Jolly Christmas Games To Buy For A Screen-Free Holiday
Katie Jacobs Fall Tailgate at Pumpkin Patch Jeep Packed with Supplies
15 Fun Things To Do With Your Girlfriends This Fall
Entry Inn at Christmas Place
Celebrate the Holidays Year-Round at This Tennessee Christmas Hotel