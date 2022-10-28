Culture and Lifestyle Activities and Entertainment TV and Movies Here's How You Can Watch The 'Peanuts' Holiday Specials For Free! AppleTV+ has made the iconic films available to all for a limited time, starting with It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 28, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: AppleTV+ The holiday season just got a little brighter. While the beloved Peanuts holiday specials won't be airing on broadcast television for the first time in more than 50 years, we recently learned that AppleTV+ has made all the iconic films available for non-subscribers to stream! This year, instead of one-night agreements with PBS, Apple TV+ is providing four-night windows for all to stream the holiday specials free of charge. AppleTV+ So, get your calendars out: It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is available now to non-subscribers through October 31. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will be available to all November 23 through November 27, and A Charlie Brown Christmas will be available to everyone December 22 through December 25. AppleTV+ You can watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (and the rest of the movies, as they become available) at tv.apple.com and the Apple TV app. Peanuts movies are available to subscribers year round. Hip, hip, hooray! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit