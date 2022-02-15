Could a This Is Us Reunion Movie Be in Our Future?

Ever since show creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman brought the Pearson family into our homes in 2016, we've loved following every second of the Big Three's journey into adulthood, parenthood, and all the trials and tribulations both bring. As we near the end of our six-year relationship with This Is Us, we can't help but wonder: Is this it?

In the show's final panel at the Television Critics Association last week, Fogelman gave some insight into a possible future for the beloved Pearsons once the series finale airs on May 24. And lucky for us, it seems a reunion movie isn't off the table.

"I say no to nothing. I'm very aware that a midlife crisis is right around the corner for me and that whatever I do next I'm going to hate in comparison to this show and these actors," Fogelman joked. "So, I say no to nothing."

He continued by praising the show's cast of actors including fellow panelists Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Justin Hartley, Jon Huertas, as well as Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan, who were not present.

"I suspect that these actors are going to be flooding your TV screens and movie screens for years to come," he said. "I think they're both in front of and behind the camera, as it turns out, because they're all becoming beautiful writers and directors and producers as we speak. So, when I want to do something again for This Is Us with these guys, I suspect they'll all be very busy and winning awards and Emmys and Oscars and this stuff. But, sure. If we can figure out a movie down the road, I'd love to get back together with these guys and do it."

So what would a This Is Us movie look like? It likely won't continue the same story line, Fogelman said.

"By the end of this season, I think we'll have told the complete story."

It could, however, explore a different future for family patriarch Jack Pearson, played by Milo Ventimiglia, who is revealed to have died due to a heart attack following a house fire near the end of the show's second season.

"It's like, if you're doing the movie of like what would have happened if Jack survived the fire or something…" Fogelman spitballed.

Cast member Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin Pearson, chimed in saying, "Well, there's your movie. You just wrote it."

Fogelman then provided fans with further hope by saying that the president of NBC had just texted him, "Yes to the movie."

