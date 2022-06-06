The Wizard of Oz Returns to Theaters for Judy Garland's 100th Birthday
Follow the yellow brick road to the movie theater for a special celebration of a Hollywood legend!
Fathom Events is marking what would have been Judy Garland's 100th birthday by bringing The Wizard of Oz back to the big screen for two days. Fans of the classic will also be treated to a "rarely seen extended musical number," according to Fathom.
The beloved 1939 musical fantasy film is in hundreds of movie theaters across the country through tonight.
Garland was born on June 10, 1922, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. She was 16 years old when she starred as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. Garland died tragically of a drug overdose in 1969. The Oscar-winner was 47 years old.
The Wizard of Oz was nominated for six Academy Awards and won two. It holds the title of being the most-seen film in movie history.
For more information and to find a screening location near you visit fathomevents.com/events/the-wizard-of-oz-2022.