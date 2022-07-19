Filming Has Begun on Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias!
It looks like we're one step closer to the return of Sweet Magnolias!
This week, the Netflix show revealed via its official Instagram account that filming has begun on the show's third season. The first two seasons were primarily shot in Covington, Georgia, located less than an hour east of Atlanta, and all signs point to that being the case for season three as well.
"'Shall we begin?'" the message alongside a photo of the back of a canvas director's chair teases. "So happy to be welcoming everyone home to Serenity for day one of filming Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias!"
Joanna Garcia Swisher, who plays Maddie on the hit series, hinted at her return to set earlier this month.
"Maddie's' lob is back," she captioned a photo of herself with her auburn hair cropped just below her shoulders. "Could only mean one thing… #sweetmagnoliasnetflix #season3"
Sweet Magnolias, which is based on the books of the same name by Sherryl Woods, is a tale of friendship, family, and romance set in the fictional South Carolina town of Serenity. The soapy drama centers around three best friends, Maddie (Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) as they navigate life, love, and business in their charming small town with a little help from a long-standing margarita night.
Season three of Sweet Magnolias promises plenty more twists and turns and, hopefully, some answers to our most burning questions. Fans of the series will recall (spoilers ahead!) that season two ended with Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue mourning the passing of Miss Frances. At the funeral, Ryan asks Helen to marry him, while Maddie learns that ex-husband Bill is the biological father of Isaac. Then she also learns that her love interest Cal has been arrested.
Hold onto those margaritas, y'all!