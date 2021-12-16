Get Your Margaritas Ready! Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Has a Premiere Date
We’ve waited nearly two years to find out who else was in that car!
Good news for fans of Netflix hit Sweet Magnolias! We won't have to wait much longer to have all our burning questions answered after last season's major cliff hanger. Sweet Magnolias Season 2 will premiere on Friday, February 4.
That's right—it's time to head back to Serenity to check in with all our favorite characters, including lead trio Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen (played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Helen Decatur), plus Kyle, Ty, Annie, and Maddie's budding love interest Cal.
The 10-episode series will pick up right where Season 1 left off, just minutes after the infamous prom night car accident. In August, Sherryl Woods, who wrote the books on which the show was based, confirmed that we will in fact learn the identity of the other passenger in the very first episode.
She also said that Season 2 will be packed with plenty of "twists and turns" that aren't in the original book series.
"[Showruner] Sheryl Anderson sure does know how to create some drama," she told Southern Living.
The season's official logline reads:
"As Season 2 opens, Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue learn who is in the car. But that's just the first of many surprises that come out of Prom Night—surprises that reshape relationships all over town. Friendships flounder. Old loves end and new loves begin. Long-hidden secrets disrupt jobs, change lives, and shift the balance of power in Serenity. Everyone is affected. In laughter and in loss, the Sweet Magnolias continue to fight for what is right for themselves and the people they love—even when those efforts come with a high price tag. Will they find there are some problems not even Margarita Night can solve? Come pour it out and find out."
WATCH: Sweet Magnolias Star JoAnna Garcia Swisher Teases "One-Two Punch" Answer to Who Was in the Car
A cozy watch party sounds like the perfect early Galentine's Day date. We're counting down the days until February 4, and getting our margarita glasses ready!