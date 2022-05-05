Sweet Magnolias Has Been Renewed for a Third Season
Get ready to pour it out with the ladies of Serenity in another season of Sweet Magnolias!
Netflix has renewed the popular series for a third season, with stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley set to reprise their roles in the romance drama.
"We are back!" Garcia Swisher, who plays Maddie Townsend, revealed on Instagram Wednesday. "Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias is happening!
The show, which is based on the books of the same name by Sherryl Woods, is a tale of friendship, family, and romance set in the fictional South Carolina town of Serenity. The feel-good series centers around three best friends, Maddie, Dana Sue (Elliott), and Helen (Headley) as they navigate life, love, and business in their charming small town with a little help from a long-standing margarita night.
Showrunner and executive producer, Sheryl J. Anderson, is set to return for the third installment, as is Woods, who is serves as an executive producer on the show.
Season three of Sweet Magnolias promises plenty more twists and turns and, hopefully, some answers to our most burning questions. Fans of the series will recall (spoilers ahead!) that season two ended with Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue mourning the passing of Miss Frances. At the funeral, Ryan asks Helen to marry him, while Maddie learns that ex-husband Bill is the biological father of Isaac. Then she also learns that her love interest Cal has been arrested.
Hold onto those margaritas, y'all!