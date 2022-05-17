Reba McEntire Joins the Cast of ABC's Crime Drama Big Sky
Rumor has it that the world is about to get a little more Reba, which is always a good thing. The country legend announced that she has joined the cast of the ABC thriller Big Sky, which was just renewed last week for a third season.
Reba McEntire will join the show when next season premieres, playing Sunny Brick, the matriarch of the Brick family. According to The Hollywood Reporter, her character is "a successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers."
McEntire is not the only newcomer to the cast for the popular crime drama. Also becoming series regulars are Supernatural star Jensen Ackles who will appear in the series finale and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, best known for her role in The Sopranos. Fans of the show will recognize that Sigler has had a reoccurring role as Tonya and is being promoted to series regular. Perhaps her role within the Bhueller family business is increasing as well?
The show is based on C.J. Box's Highway book series that follow private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and her former partner, undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) as they chase down wrongdoers. The series is brought to life by David E. Kelley, who created Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, Boston Public, and Ally McBeal. While Reba dreamed of being a rodeo cowgirl and a basketball star as a kid, she is not only a country icon, but also seems pretty settled in Hollywood. She starred in (and executive produced!) her six-season sitcom, Reba, had memorable roles inABC's Malibu Country and Young Sheldon and stole the show in the film Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar.