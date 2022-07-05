Reba McEntire and Boyfriend Rex Linn Set to Costar in New Lifetime Movie
Reba McEntire has assembled a dream team for her new Lifetime movie, The Hammer.
The upcoming television movie stars McEntire's former Reba co-star, Melissa Peterman, who'll play her onscreen sister, as well as her real-life boyfriend, Rex Lin. Peterman will reportedly play the country singer's on-screen sister, while Lin has been cast as a "mysterious cowboy with unknown motives."
According to a news release, McEntire stars as the title character in the film inspired by the true story of traveling Judge Kim Wheeler, a "firecracker" lawyer who is appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada after her predecessor dies under suspicious circumstances.
"Kim finds herself covering a circuit that stretches between Las Vegas and Reno—a rugged, often desolate area where anything and everything can happen," the official logline teases. "With gavel in hand, she lays down the law with a no-nonsense brand of justice that quickly earns her the nickname 'The Hammer.' As the investigation of the former judge's death heats up, Kim's sister Kris (Peterman), who runs the local brothel, suddenly becomes the prime suspect, and Kim must work even harder to make certain the appropriate justice is served."
McEntire will co-produce The Hammer, her second movie with Lifetime, following last year's Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune.
A release date has not yet been announced.