Stream The New Documentary Highlighting The Young U.S. Oyster Shucking Champion From Florida
If you've ever eaten an oyster, you're going to want to watch this new documentary.
Honor's Best: Journey of an Oyster Shucking Champion is a feature-length documentary chronicling the journey of four-time U.S. Oyster Shucking Champion Honor Allen as he endeavors to become the youngest world champion shucker.
Allen, 23, grew up in Panama City, Florida, where he began shucking oysters at Hunt's Oyster Bar. After competing in his first shucking competition at the Florida Seafood Festival, he became captivated by the quirky community of competitive shuckers, including Eamon Clark, nine-time Canadian oyster shucking champion, and Charleston native Isabella MacBeth.
The documentary follows Allen as he returns home from three years of competing around the world. Determined to turn his passion for oysters into a full-time career, the young shucking prodigy finds his future in the Gulf Coast oyster farms that are not only harvesting oysters but benefiting the entire ecosystem.
"Through this international journey, we see Honor come out of his shell," executive producer Robin Malpass said in a news release. "A small-town kid, Honor made waves in the oyster shucking community and really came into his own. We are excited to tell his story of self-discovery and success in an industry that has embraced him as one of their own."Honor's Best: Journey of an Oyster Shucking Champion will be available for streaming on September 23, 2022 on Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV. For more information visit honorsbest.com.