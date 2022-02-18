Austin Butler Looks Shockingly Like Elvis in Long-Awaited Biopic Trailer
We're all shook up after seeing actor Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in the first trailer for the forthcoming Bahz Luhrrman biopic Elvis. The 30-year-old actor, best known for TV roles in The Carrie Diaries and Switched at Birth, takes on his biggest role yet as the King of Rock 'n' Roll, and the resemblance is uncanny.
The new trailer reveals an action-packed, music-filled drama that gives glimpses into Presley's upbringing in Tennessee but focuses primarily on his meteoric rise to fame from the 1950s through the 1970s. Central to the movie's storyline is Presley's complicated and often tumultuous relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks).
In a virtual press conference in advance of the trailer's release, Luhrmann said while the movie is of course about Presley's life, it's also about American life in the 1950s and 1960s. Elvis's relationship to the Civil Rights Movement and other political and social events are major themes throughout the movie.
"The great storytellers, like Shakespeare, they didn't really do biographies," he said. "What they did was take a life and use a life as a canvas to explore a bigger idea. The life of Elvis could not be a better canvas in which to explore America in the '50s and '60s. That life is culturally and socially at the center of the '50s, '60s, and even the '70s."
Butler had his work cut out for him to bring the international icon and legendary singer to life. In addition to nailing Presley's unmistakable drawl and trademark hip-gyrating dance moves, he was also tasked with delivering flawless performances of the icon's early career songs. In the movie, Luhrmann uses Butler's voice for Presley's early performances, then mixes his voice with original Elvis tracks for later songs.
"You can impersonate somebody, but to find the humanity and the life within, I had to unleash myself from the constraints of that and try to live the life as truthfully as possible," Butler said. "It's such an incredible responsibility. I feel not only a responsibility to Elvis and his life, but to his family and all the people around the world who love him so dearly."
Elvis is set to premiere exclusively in theaters June 24, 45 years after the star's passing. We can't wait to see this stunning new film!