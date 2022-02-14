First Bridgerton Season 2 Trailer Teases Spiciest Story Lines Yet
We've been absolutely burning for Bridgerton ever since we binge-watched season one of the scintillating period drama in December 2020. And with the show's second season nearing its long-awaited premiere date, things are getting hotter—or should we say sharper—than ever.
In the season's first trailer released by Netflix and Shondaland today in honor of Valentine's Day, we get a glimpse into the drama that Lady Whistledown has hiding up her sleeve for season two. As a new group of debutantes enter the marriage arena, Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) teases that in her time off she's been busy "honing her skills," nay "sharpening her knives".
As we all know, (Spoiler alert, if you still haven't seen season one!) Lady Whistledown's true identity is none other than Penelope, the youngest Featherington child, who's overlooked by most and best friends with Eloise, the headstrong younger Bridgerton sister who is determined to uncover the true identity of the town's gossip.
In its sophomore season, we can expect all the romance and intrigue we've come to know and love from Bridgerton, including the exhilarating highs and the heart-wrenching lows of young love, only this time it's not Daphne and the Duke of Hastings Penelope's reporting on, it's Daphne's eldest brother Anthony. We'll get to watch his love story with new character Kate Sharma (played by Simone Ashley) unfold as they go from rivals to lovers in a classic foe-to-friend plot line that begins when Anthony is set to be married to Kate's younger sister Edwina.
The global Netflix hit, based on author Julia Quinn's popular book series by the same name, has been renewed for season three and four, so there's plenty more scandal to uncover and we couldn't be more excited!
The social season is almost up on us, y'all!