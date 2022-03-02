More Yellowstone? Kevin Costner to Narrate Docuseries Celebrating Park's 150th Birthday
These days, you can't throw a rock without hitting a branch of the flourishing Yellowstone family tree. With Season 5 of the title show likely to premiere this fall, prequel 1883 having just wrapped its second season, and two additional spinoffs called 6666 and 1932 in the works, the sky's the limit for the burgeoning Western drama empire.
While there are plenty of memorable characters in the Yellowstone universe—Kevin Costner as no-nonsense patriarch John Dutton, Cole Hauser as brooding ranch hand Rip Wheeler, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as John's great grandparents in 1883—no character plays a bigger role than the franchise's title star, Yellowstone. Everything begins and ends with Yellowstone, the very land the Duttons are fighting to protect, and some of the wildest and most stunning landscapes in the United States.
There's no doubt that countless pilgrimages to the country's oldest national park were inspired by the show since it debuted in the summer of 2018. And now, as Yellowstone National Park celebrates its 150th anniversary, Kevin Costner is paying homage to the awe-inspiring American treasure with a new docuseries.
Yellowstone: One-Fifty will give an in-depth look into the history and wildlife of Yellowstone National Park via four hour-long episodes narrated and hosted by Costner. The new series, developed by Costner's Territory Films and Warm Springs Productions, will stream exclusively on Fox Nation. The show is expected to be released in the last quarter of 2022, just in time to cap off the park's milestone birthday year.
WATCH: Yellowstone Has an Official Behind-the-Scenes Podcast
We can't wait to get a closer look at some of the park's most iconic landmarks and natural features, as well as its incredible wildlife. And of course, we can't imagine a better guide for the journey than Mr. Yellowstone himself, Kevin Costner.