HBO Max's Julia Child Drama Gets Premiere Date
There's no one like Julia Child. The pioneering television personality, accomplished chef, and author will always be one of the culinary world's most impactful figures. Even almost 20 years after her passing, she continues to inspire new generations of home chefs to embrace her can-do spirit and bring fearlessness to the kitchen.
Now, the culinary superstar is getting another moment in the limelight with a new HBO Max series called Julia. The eight-episode drama, set to premiere March 31, will give viewers a glimpse into Child's extraordinary life, focusing on her long-running cooking show The French Chef, which paved the way for the now-popular genre to take off with viewers across the country.
In addition, the show will explore themes related to the rise of public television, feminism and the women's movement, and the emergence of celebrities as part of America's developing culture. Child's relationship with her husband, diplomat and artist Paul Cushing Child, is also a major focus of the drama.
Child will be played by English actress Sarah Lancashire, who said she prepared to portray the culinary icon by watching hours and hours of The French Chef and by studying Meryl Streep's performance in the 2009 movie Julie & Julia. Child's husband will be played by American actor David Hyde Pierce.
Showrunner Chris Keyser (Party of Five) will executive produce alongside Daniel Goldfarb (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). Todd Schulkin will serve as a consulting producer on behalf of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts.
The show will debut with three episodes on Thursday, March 31, followed by one episode weekly through May 5. We can't wait for March!