How To Watch 'It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown'

Here’s where to find the classic film this year.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on October 4, 2022
IT'S THE GREAT PUMPKIN, CHARLIE BROWN, Linus Van Pelt, Sally Brown, Snoopy, first aired in 1966
Photo: Courtesy Everett Collection

For many families, snuggling up to watch It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown together is as cherished a Halloween tradition as trick-or-treating.

Fans hoping to watch Charlie, Lucy, and the gang await the arrival of the Great Pumpkin this year, will need to turn to Apple TV+, where the movie is available year round.

You might recall that the streamer purchased the Peanuts holiday specials (including A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas) back in 2020, breaking the 54-year-old tradition of airing the beloved classics on broadcast television.

Apple TV+ is available to subscribers only, though you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. But there is hope for those unwilling to add another streaming service to their list of monthly expenses. For the past two years public outcry has led the streaming service to allow PBS to air the holiday movies for one night each.

It remains to be seen whether or not PBS and Apple TV+ will come to a similar agreement this year, but we're hopeful they will!

Stay tuned for more information.

