For many families, snuggling up to watch It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown together is as cherished a Halloween tradition as trick-or-treating.

Fans hoping to watch Charlie, Lucy, and the gang await the arrival of the Great Pumpkin this year, will need to turn to Apple TV+, where the movie is available year round.

You might recall that the streamer purchased the Peanuts holiday specials (including A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas) back in 2020, breaking the 54-year-old tradition of airing the beloved classics on broadcast television.

Apple TV+ is available to subscribers only, though you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. But there is hope for those unwilling to add another streaming service to their list of monthly expenses. For the past two years public outcry has led the streaming service to allow PBS to air the holiday movies for one night each.

It remains to be seen whether or not PBS and Apple TV+ will come to a similar agreement this year, but we're hopeful they will!

Stay tuned for more information.