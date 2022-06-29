The Hocus Pocus 2 Trailer is Here!
Mind your children, because the Sanderson sisters are coming back and they are hungrier than ever.
On Tuesday, Disney gave us the first glimpse of Hocus Pocus 2 with a brand new teaser trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to the 1993 comedy.
"Yes, Salem, we're back!" warns Winifred, showing that the time away has not dampened the wicked ways of the Sanderson sisters, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.
If you've missed news of the classic Halloween film's sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, picks up in present-day Salem. It is reportedly centered around three teenagers who accidentally bring the scary Sanderson Sisters back to life. Once they realize their mistake, they work together to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc.
In the brief clip Disney shared, sure enough, the nefarious Black Flame Candle is re-lit and the Sanderson sisters are resurrected. They immediately get to work trying to suck out the souls of children of Salem, Massachusetts to achieve their eternal youth. Naturally Winifred warns, "Lock up your children!" before heading to what seems to be a Halloween fair in their hometown of Salem. There, they are quickly recognized by one of the carnival workers. "Hey, it's the Sanderson Sisters," he says, quickly misinterpreting what his eyes are showing him. "I bet you're looking for the stage?"
"Always," Winifred replies.
The film is set to be released for streaming on Disney Plus on September 30th, just in time to set the tone for the Halloween season.
We are beyond ready for the Sanderson Sisters to once again put a spell on all of us.