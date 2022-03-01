Christmas is Coming and Hallmark is Giving Us Ann-Margret and The Rockettes
It may be only March 1, but Hallmark Channel is already giving us our first glimmer of what's to come for Countdown to Christmas 2022. And holy gingerbread, Rudolph, they are starting off with a bang.
Today the network leaders in all things holly jolly announced that this season they will give us a movie called A Holiday Spectacular and it will feature Broadway stars Ginna Claire Mason who just took her final bow on Broadway as Glinda in Wicked and Derek Klena who was nominated for a Tony Award in Jagged Little Pill. Joining these two Broadway stars will be the Radio City Rockettes, Eve Plumb, yes, Jan from The Brady Bunch, and entertainment legend, Ann-Margret. A holiday spectacular, indeed.
The movie was filmed in part at Radio City Hall, the home of the Rockettes and what you will see on your television screen will have been choreographed by the Rockettes real life choreographer and director, Julie Branam.
"The Radio City Rockettes embody Christmas in New York City and we are thrilled to bring together two quintessential holiday brands – Hallmark Channel and the Radio City Rockettes – for a one-of-a-kind holiday movie," Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP Programming, Hallmark Channel said in a statement. She added, "'A Holiday Spectacular will be a beautiful reminder of the joy of the season and is sure to become a family tradition, much like attending a performance of the Rockettes' annual Christmas Spectacular."
The story will take us back in time to Philadelphia in 1958 as heiress Maggie (Mason) puts her high-society wedding plans on hold. Realizing her fiancé is a man she doesn't love; she chooses to take a risk and go to New York City to chase her real dream. Maggie wishes to dance on stage at Radio City Music Hall with the Rockettes in the famous Christmas Spectacular. Maggie finds happiness in the Big Apple, and she makes another possible romantic connection with a young US Navy photographer (Klena) but she's now torn between two worlds. And of course, her family has no idea. Whatever will Maggie choose?
Watch: How a Watch Helped Andrew Walker Build Character in Hallmark's My Family Christmas Tree
If this is the very first Countdown to Christmas movie Hallmark is announcing for this year, we can't wait to see what other surprises are yet to come. And while we don't yet have an airdate, we will absolutely be tuning in to A Holiday Spectacular.