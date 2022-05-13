The First Trailer for HBO's Father of the Bride Reboot is Here
More than 30 years after Steve Martin first made us laugh as the bumbling and reluctant George Banks, Father of the Bride is being rebooted for modern audiences.
Directed by Gaz Alazraki, HBO's remake is a fresh update on the timeless classic featuring an ensemble cast led by Oscar-nominee Andy Garcia alongside Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, Diego Boneta, Isabela Merced, and Chloe Fineman.
Though most of the plot is familiar, there are some big differences. This time, for example, the parents of the bride don't have a picture-perfect marriage. In fact, they're careening towards divorce.
"His marriage to his wife is on the rocks," García, who plays architect Billy, husband to Ingrid (Estefan), told Entertainment Weekly. "It's sliding downhill and is on a slippery slope, not because they don't love each other. We've kind of grown into different spaces, and we take our marriage for granted at this point."
Set in Miami, the latest reimaging features two Latin families brought together by a surprise wedding.
"There was both an honor and an obligation to deliver a story that's within the Latin cultures, in this case, the Cuban and the Mexican, trying to relate to one another," García told the outlet. "There's an obligation to do it right, represent it without stereotypes, in a way that, although it's culturally specific, its themes are universal."
Father of the Bride will stream exclusively on HBO Max starting June 16th.