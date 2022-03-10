Erin and Ben Napier Took on a "Real Unusual" Renovation on Home Town This Week
Is there anything Erin and Ben Napier can't do? We love the adorable HGTV couple for their passion for their community, keen eye for design, and down-to-earth family life. But after this week's episode of Home Town, we're even more impressed with their incredible talent.
In Episode 3 of Season 6, called "Sweet Tea Dreams," the Napiers raised the stakes by taking on one of their biggest projects to date, the renovation of a sixth-generation farmhouse owned by a family tea company.
Hillary and Thomas Steinwinder, owners of Longleaf Tea Company in Laurel, Mississippi, needed help transforming a historic farmhouse located on their tea farm, but it wasn't just a family home they were seeking. Instead, they needed a commercial event space and retail area for their growing business.
Though Erin admitted that the project was "real unusual" for the pair, they were eager to take on the challenge and dove in headfirst. With a $100,000 budget, Erin and Ben had their work cut out for them. To fulfill the Steinwinders' needs, they had to create several dining areas for events, a small merchandise area, and a functional catering kitchen where food for events could easily be prepped and plated.
Despite the home's new life as a public event space, the Napiers wanted to maintain the 1926 farmhouse's natural charm and keep it feeling like as much of a personal home as possible.
"We're going to turn this into a commercial space, but we don't want it to ever feel that way at all," Erin said on the show. "We want this to feel like this is your grandmother's house that you're coming home to."
As always, Erin and Ben knocked it out of the park. They completely transformed the home's dark, muted living room into a bright and airy retail space where the family can display and sell their specialty teas. A dated galley kitchen got a modern update with white subway tile, a gas range, dark cabinetry, and expanded counter space for easy party prep. And they even snuck in some clever design elements like new bathroom tile to match the front entry's old brick.
WATCH: Ben and Erin Napier Mark 13th Wedding Anniversary With Romantic Social Media Tributes
We can't say we're surprised that the home reno powerhouse nailed the assignment, but that doesn't mean we're any less impressed. New episodes of Home Town air Sunday nights at 7 p.m. CST on HGTV.