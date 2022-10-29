TNT And TBS Are Giving The Gift Of 24 Hour Marathons Of Two Of Our Favorite Christmas Movies This November

While the calendar still firmly says it is fall, if you've taken a trip to Target or Home Depot recently, it's clear the holidays are coming soon. If you've managed to avoid seeing Christmas lights, winter wreaths, and inflatable Santa Claus lawn ornaments so far, don't worry: soon you'll just have to turn on your TV to get in the spirit of the season.

TNT and TBS are going all in on the holidays this year with round-the-clock runs of two Christmas favorites. Elf and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation are taking over the airways this November with 24-hour runs, Warner Bros. Discovery announced, according to local ABC news affiliate, KVUE. That means 24 hours straight of Will Ferrell reminding the world that "There's room for everyone on the Nice List" and a full day of Chevy Chase learning the true meaning of Christmas is outdoing the neighbors with lights. TBS will run their Elf marathon starting on Saturday, November 26, while 24-hours of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation kicks off on TNT on Sunday, November 27.

Those festive films aren't the only seasonal programming, though. TNT and TBS will also be airing other holiday favorites throughout November, including A Christmas Story, The Polar Express, Fred Claus, Four Christmases, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas, as well as The Wizard of Oz for good measure. So set up the Christmas tree early, because the most wonderful time of the year is heading your way.