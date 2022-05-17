A Musical Christmas Movie Starring Dolly Parton is in the Works at NBC
Dolly Parton is teaming up with NBC for another holiday special!
The network announced today that the country music legend will star in Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, described as a "modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special."
The production's official description promises a heartwarming and unique tale about discovering the magic of Christmas.
"Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly's desire to uplift an exhausted world's spirits by sharing the unique 'mountain magic' she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas," the description reads. "Throughout the movie's production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Men."
"When it's time for her big special to air live, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future."
The movie will be Parton's third with NBC. Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors aired in 2015, followed by Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love in 2016.
The release date for Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas has not been released. Stay tuned, y'all!